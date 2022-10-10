Doom Patrol Season 4 Teaser Wants To Be the Butt of All Jokes

If you’ve been keeping up with Doom Patrol up to this new season, you are no doubt aware of how zany this show can be. The HBO Max series got a new teaser for season four today and it is certainly something. This new season will premiere on Dec. 8 for all HBO Max subscribers.

If you’re looking for more wacky situations, you’ve come to the exactly right place. This wackiness is evident in the trailer to the extent that the trailer opens with the line “Over a year ago, we conceived of a creature that could be bred as a weaponized force of nature.” Only for the reveal to be a lot of really terrifying butts (not kidding) singing (also not kidding) the song Shipoopi from the 1962 movie The Music Man.

If you’re interested in seeing the above described, you can find it below. If you’ve never seen Doom Patrol, this might truly convince you finally binge it.

HBO Max summarizes Doom Patrol as:

Part support group, part crimefighting team, DC’s unlikeliest band of heroes take on evil and otherwordly forces to help protect the world – even if it wants nothing to do with them.

Doom Patrol gathers comic characters that you most certainly have never heard of, but are terrifically adapted. There’s Jane/Crazy Jane, Rita Farr/Elasti-Girl, Larry Trainor/Negative Man, and Cliff Steele/Robotman. Robotman is actually played (in voice) by the legendary Brendan Fraser.

The Doom Patrol team was first introduced in the late-60s but the version seen in the show is more in line with comic giant Grant Morrison’s run of the late 80s.

Featured Image Source: Berlanti Productions, Jeremy Carver Productions, DC Entertainment. and Warner Bros. Television.

