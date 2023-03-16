Nintendo Survey Asks Players if They Bought Metroid Prime Remastered to “Pass the Time” Until Metroid Prime 4 Releases

Image source: Nintendo

We’d like to play Metroid Prime 2 and 3 to pass the time, too.

It looks like Nintendo is sending out surveys to the emails some players who bought a copy of Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch, and one of the questions the company is asking involves the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4.

You might remember that the fourth game in the Metroid Prime series was announced to be in development back in 2017 during Nintendo’s E3 conference. Then, in early 2019, Nintendo executive Shinya Takahashi shared that the game’s development had started over from scratch and would need much more time.

Nintendo has not publicly acknowledged Metroid Prime 4 to its fans since that day.

When Metroid Prime Remastered was announced and released last month with a budget price, it got fans thinking that it could be Nintendo’s way to start to catching players up on the series before the eventual launch of Metroid Prime 4.

The recent survey emailed to some players asks a question about the reason for purchasing Metroid Prime Remastered. As you can see from the post shared below, one of the options includes, “It seems like a good way to pass the time until Metroid Prime 4 releases.”

Check out @NintendoUK acknowledging the existence of Metroid Prime 4 in a survey 👀 pic.twitter.com/3ueclHXngg — benjicong ✖️ (@benjicong) March 16, 2023

It seems like Nintendo may be trying to gauge how much the anticipation for Metroid Prime 4 weighed in on the decision to purchase the first game in the series. There may be fans who won’t buy the fourth game without having played the preceding three, so it makes us wonder what Nintendo’s plans are for the other Prime titles.

In any case, it’s great to see Metroid Prime 4 acknowledged again, even if it’s just in a survey to players. Metroid seems to be thriving recently with the releases of Dread, Prime Remastered, and Fusion.

Did you get this survey from Nintendo after purchasing Metroid Prime Remastered? Let us know what you think about this question.