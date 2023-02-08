Metroid Prime Remastered Gets A Surprise Release on the Nintendo Switch

This should hold us over for a bit while we wait for Metroid Prime 4, right?

A remastered version of the original Metroid Prime is shadow dropping on the Nintendo Switch today, and a physical version is coming later this month.

Metroid Prime is the first game in the Prime series and originally released on the GameCube back in 2002. The new remaster features updated graphics in beautiful HD quality and updated controls.

You’ll be able to take control of Samus using the Switch’s dual sticks for the first time, allowing for easier control and navigation through Tallon IV.

There is still no word about Metroid Prime 4, the next game in the installment that was announced several years ago, but at least this remastered version of the first game will hold us over for a while.

The digital version of Metroid Prime Remastered is available on the Switch today. It costs $39.99 and can be purchased on the eShop.

A physical version will release later this month on February 22.

