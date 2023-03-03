Metroid Fusion Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Image source: Nintendo

You’ll soon be able to play one of the most story-driven Metroid games on your Nintendo Switch.

Last month, Nintendo added Game Boy Advance games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers to play, and soon, another game will be added to this classic library. Metroid Fusion will be available for subscribers to play starting next week on March 9.

Metroid Fusion, which originally released in 2002, is the fourth game in the 2D Metroid series, coming chronologically between Super Metroid and Metroid Dread. Thankfully, each of its predecessors are also on Nintendo Switch Online game libraries as well.

If you’re unfamiliar with this particular game in the series, it’s one of the most story-driven Metroid games of them all. Here is a brief description from Nintendo:

While lending mission support on planet SR388, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite, an organism with the ability to mimic the abilities of any creature it infects. Near death, Samus is saved by a vaccine made from the DNA of the last Metroid—the X parasite’s only natural predator. When the X spread to a research station in orbit around SR388, a weakened Samus is forced to exterminate them all…or die trying.

Instead of navigating a hostile planet like in many other Metroid games, you control Samus to explore a huge research station filled with the X Parasite. As usual, you’ll need to find Samus’s power-ups such as the Morph Ball, Screw Attack, and Wave Beam along the way.

You’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber to play Metroid Fusion and other Game Boy Advance games. This is the second tier of the paid online subscription.

You can watch Nintendo’s trailer for Metroid Fusion on NSO below.

Incidentally, the next wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is also launching next week on March 9, and Nintendo is also releasing the final trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie on the same day.

