All Game Boy Advance Games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
At last, Kuru Kuru Kururin’s time to shine.
Nintendo has brought original Game Boy Advance games to the Nintendo Switch through its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service. Subscribers are able to play select Game Boy Advance games on the Nintendo Switch console.
The handheld games are presented almost exactly as they were released since the Game Boy Advance launched in 2001. Some may have added extra content that required other accessories, such as additional levels in Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 through the Nintendo e-Reader. Other games may support up to four-player multiplayer both locally and online with friends only.
A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is required to play Game Boy Advance games on the Nintendo Switch, and is not available through the basic Nintendo Switch Online service. Here is the full list of all Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Game Boy Advance Games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Kuru Kuru Kururin
- Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
- WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgames!
Game Boy Advance Games Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Fire Emblem
- F-Zero: Maximum Velocity
- Golden Sun
- Kirby & the Amazing Mirror
- Metroid Fusion
That is the full list of all Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite as the catalog is continually updated, and for more Nintendo Switch coverage.
