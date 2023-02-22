The Final Super Mario Bros. Movie Nintendo Direct Is Coming Next Month

Image via Nintendo of America

Nintendo of America has officially announced that the third and final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on March 9, 2023, at 2 pm PT/5 PM ET with a special Nintendo Direct dedicated to the movie. This comes about a month before the movie itself is released, steadily keeping hype for the title high.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie



📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023

At the end of the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, Mario and co. took to Rainbow Road in karts and bikes, referencing Mario Kart. A new visual shared by Nintendo about The Super Mario Bros. movie trailer featured Mario, Peach, Donkey Kong, Toad, and even Cranky Kong on Rainbow Road. A few iconic items made it on the track as well, like the infamous Blue Shell and Bob-omb.

This isn’t the only reference to Mario games outside of the Super Mario Bros. series – Super Smash Bros. was shown off in the second trailer as Donkey Kong won a quick match against Mario.

The last Nintendo Direct centered around The Super Mario Bros. Movie included appearances from cast members Anya Taylor Joy and Seth Rogen, the voices behind Princess Peach and Donkey Kong respectively. Nintendo didn’t comment about what else will be included during the March 9 Nintendo Direct, but fans can tune in and watch the YouTube live stream.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on April 7, 2023, in the United States.

