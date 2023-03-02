Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Arrives March 9

In addition to eight new and returning courses, Birdo will be added as a playable racer.

The fourth wave for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will be arriving this month on March 9. Nintendo has posted a trailer to introduce and highlight the eight new and returning courses that will be included in this wave.

Here are the eight courses that are part of this wave, along with the original game that each one appeared in:

Fruit Cup

Riverside Park (GBA)

DK Summit (Wii)

Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

Yoshi’s Island (Brand New)

Boomerang Cup:

Waluigi Stadium (GCN)

Mario Circuit (DS)

Bangkok Rush (Tour)

Singapore Speedway (Tour)

In addition to these eight courses, Birdo will be added as a playable racer with nine color options. The last Mario Kart game that Birdo was playable in was Mario Kart: Double Dash.

This wave of new courses is the fourth of a total of six that are coming to the game. Before this, the third wave was added at the end of 2022.

Two more waves of eight courses each will be released one at a time before the end of 2023, bringing the grand total of additional booster pass courses to 48.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 to buy as an individual purchase, but if you are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you will be able to play the courses at no additional cost.

You can watch the trailer that features each of these eight new courses coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass below.