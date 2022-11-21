Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Arrives Just in Time for the Holidays

The third wave for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is coming to the game on Dec. 7. Nintendo released a trailer showcasing the eight courses that will be added in Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Like the previous waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, this pack will include two Grand Prix, each containing four race tracks. The tracks include a mix of returning courses from previous games and new courses featured in the mobile game, Mario Kart Tour.

The Nintendo Direct on Sep. 13 previously teased Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, but here is a look at the rest of the upcoming courses and the games in which they first appeared:

Rock Cup:

London Loop, Mario Kart Tour

Boo Lake, Mario Kart Super Circuit

Rock Rock Mountain, Mario Kart 7

Maple Treeway, Mario Kart Wii

Moon Cup:

Berlin Byways, Mario Kart Tour

Peach Gardens, Mario Kart DS

Merry Mountain, Mario Kart Tour

Rainbow Road, Mario Kart 7

With the addition of these eight courses, The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has now added half of the courses promised in this DLC pack. The remaining 24 tracks are planned to release by the end of 2023.

The Booster Course Pass is available to purchase separately for $24.99 or as an add-on through a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack membership at no additional cost. All the courses that have been released up until this point are available to play now.

Be sure to check Twinfinite for more coverage on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass and the tracks released through each wave of the DLC.

