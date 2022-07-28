Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Arrives Next Week

The highly anticipated second wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is arriving next week. It includes eight new courses.

The highly anticipated second wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is arriving next week on August 4. Nintendo has released a trailer to introduce and highlight the courses the eight courses included in this wave.

The eight courses that will be included in this second wave, and the original game that each one appeared in, are as follows:

Turnip Cup

Kalimari Desert, N64

Mario Circuit 3, SNES

Waluigi Pinball, DS

New York Minute, Tour

Propeller Cup

Sydney Sprint, Tour

Mushroom Gorge, Wii

Snow Land, GBA

Sky-High Sundae, a brand new course that will later be added to Mario Kart Tour

This wave of new courses added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just the second of a total of six that will eventually be added to the game. The first wave of eight courses was added back in March.

Four more waves of eight courses each will be released one at a time by the end of 2023. This means that a grand total of 48 additional courses will ultimately be added to the game. As you can see, they consist of courses from previous Mario Kart games, but it also appears as though brand new courses that will eventually be added to Mario Kart Tour can also appear.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 as an individual purchase. If you are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you will be able to play the courses at no additional cost.

You can watch the trailer that features each of these eight courses coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass below.

