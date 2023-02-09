All Changes in Metroid Prime Remastered From the Original

Image Source: Nintendo

To satiate the fan anticipation for Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo has offered up a remaster of the 2002 classic Metroid Prime. With this re-release, fans new and old can re-experience one of Samus’s greatest adventures on the Nintendo Switch. With this new release, fans may be curious to know how much has changed, as a way of understanding if the new release will be worth grabbing. Here are all the major changes in Metroid Prime Remastered.

All New Features in Metroid Prime Remastered

Right off the bat, the most obvious difference in Metroid Prime Remastered is the vastly improved visuals. For the first time, Metroid Prime is officially playable in high-definition, as previous releases on GameCube and Wii were not displayed as such. The overall visual design has also received quite an overhaul, and the overall design feels a lot smoother with brighter, more detailed lighting. It’s a show-stopping improvement on a game that already looked fantastic.

As far as gameplay, the only major difference in Metroid Prime Remastered is the addition of dual-stick controls. In the GameCube original, the C-Stick controlled Samus’s visor, which meant players could not use dual-stick controls (and obviously, the Wii did not have two control sticks so it wasn’t possible there either). Now, the remaster will allow players to utilize more modern shooter controls, though the classic control scheme will still be there for players who are more used to it.

Due to its release on the hybrid Switch, it is also worth noting that this will be the first time Metroid Prime is playable on a portable console. This isn’t so much an outright change in and of itself, however it is still an absolute blessing to be able to take Samus Aran’s most epic adventure with us wherever we go.

That’s all the major changes in Metroid Prime Remastered. Now that Metroid Prime has earned a remaster, check out Twinfinite’s list of other GameCube games that deserve the remaster treatment.

