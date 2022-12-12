Top 15 Best GameCube Games That Need A Switch Remake

Image Source: Nintendo

The Nintendo GameCube is a beloved system for many gamers who sunk countless hours into its now nostalgic game library. However, while some popular game series and franchises from the GameCube have received ports, sequels, and continuations on modern consoles, other titles have been left stuck in this gaming system from the past. While many have forgotten these titles, others remain hopeful that one day, they will receive the remaster or remake they deserve since game remakes are becoming more and more frequent.

After considering numerous worthy titles, we’ve come up with a list of the top 15 games that fit this need. So, in no particular order, here are the 15 best GameCube games that deserve a modern remake.

Pokemon Colosseum

Pokemon Colosseum is a spin-off RPG from the mainline Pokemon games, placing you in the Orre Region as Wes, an ex-member of Team Snagem. Wes embarks on a journey to rescue Shadow Pokemon from around the Orre Region with his partner Pokemon, Espeon, and Umbreon, facing many encounters and trainer battles along the way.

As many Pokemon games do, Pokemon Colosseum has a fantastic soundtrack that makes the gameplay experience more enjoyable and is even a title currently replayed by many even today. Pokemon Colosseum also brought a new sense of life to the typical Pokemon battle mechanics, giving each ‘Mon in the game 3D sprites and unique move animations. Colosseum also utilizes Double Battles in a very challenging and entertaining way, making them the default for all matches. Interestingly, many of the Pokemon Colosseum aspects have since been elevated and used in later Pokemon games, such as 3D animations and the ability to travel around the Orre Region via vehicle.

It’s true that the 3D graphics of Pokemon Colosseum haven’t aged the best. Still, there’s no denying that with a modern remake of the game, Pokemon Colosseum could be something truly special again and easily re-capture the hearts of Pokemon fans. Besides, there’s already been several Pokemon spin-off remakes, such as New Pokemon Snap and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. If these two games earned a remake, there’s no denying that Pokemon Colosseum is just as worthy of the same treatment and would make the best next Pokemon remake for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness

Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness is the sequel to Pokemon Colosseum and follows the same concept of capturing and purifying the unique Shadow Pokemon, facing encounters and trainer battles. However, Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness also builds on its prequel game, bringing a new story mode set in the Orre Region. The protagonist of Wes is also replaced with Michael, a trainer accompanied by a partner Pokemon of Eevee, rather than Colosseum’s duo of Espeon and Umbreon.

Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness is an absolute blast, featuring tough boss battles and surprisingly challenging Shadow Pokemon. The Shadow mechanic in Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness seems to take things up a notch from its prequel in difficulty, making you think through your next move and constantly consider Type advantages and weaknesses to make it through the encounter. Besides, XD Gale of Darkness marked the debut of the infamous Shadow Lugia, a Pokemon that fans have been dying to see since.

It’s easy to say that Pokemon fans would be overjoyed to see this game and the iconic Shadow Lugia make a comeback. It would fit right at home on the Nintendo Switch console and provide a fantastic opportunity to reintroduce Shadow Pokemon to the franchise. Perhaps they could even break away from the spin-off series and be included later in mainline games, similar to special event Legendaries.

Mario Kart: Double Dash

The Mario Kart franchise is known to bring endless fun and havoc to the table, creating competition and testing friendships. This is no different with Mario Kart: Double Dash for the Nintendo 64, which follows the same formula as other Mario Kart games, but instead introduces a unique team-play mechanic, assigning two characters per kart that can switch position with one another between driving and collecting/throwing items from the classic mystery boxes located throughout each racetrack.

Not only can you race against a friend and have both of you pick a duo from the character roster for some chaotic fun, but you also have the option of each picking a character and teaming up for co-op gameplay. This is done brilliantly, with one player driving and the other throwing items. This makes teamwork a necessity, relying on the timing of button pushing between both players to perform seat switches or activate the double dash action.

While asking for a Mario Kart: Double Dash remake may be a little ambitious due to Mario Kart 8’s success, there is still a serious need to bring back this fun title in some format. It would fit perfectly into a new standard Mario Kart game or even as bonus content to the current Mario Kart 8. Plus, Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch is still receiving updates in the form of DLC tracks, so there’s no reason why they couldn’t add this tag-team feature as an additional game mode.

Wario World

Wario World is another fun Mario spin-off that takes the form of a 3D platformer and focuses on one of the franchise’s primary antagonists, Wario. It’s not like Wario is any stranger to modern-day games, as WarioWare’s spin-off game franchise is still going strong. Therefore, there’s no reason a game as successful as Wario World wouldn’t work as a modern remake.

Wario World was a game that many found easy to enjoy due to the relatively straightforward controls, yet still enabling players to kick, jump, dash, slam, and pummel enemies into the ground without a sign of struggle. In doing so, you’ll defeat bosses, collect treasure, and rebuild Wario’s castle (or not) while embarking on a humorous and wacky adventure as Mario’s foe.

Wario World could make the perfect lighthearted, goofy platformer to receive a modern remake on Nintendo Switch, fitting nicely alongside the large array of other Mario spin-off remakes. Plus, the Switch is such a fun console to play platformer games on; it’s almost hard to imagine that players wouldn’t want to dive right into the wacky Wario World once more. A Nintendo Switch remake that handles updated graphics, fine-tuning of gameplay mechanics, and the possibility of implementing bonus joy-con motion controls is the answer this GameCube title is desperately looking for.

Super Mario Sunshine

Super Mario Sunshine is a 3D Platformer, and the second 3D Mario game of the franchise, following Super Mario 64. During a vacation with Peach, Toadsworth, and some Toads on Isle Delfino, a mysterious villain known as Shadow Mario uses graffiti to vandalize the island, resulting in Mario being wrongly convicted for his actions. Mario is then required to clean up the island with a device known as the FLUDD and save Princess Peach from Shadow Mario.

Super Mario Sunshine has an entertaining and engaging story that is lots of fun to play. Though some players have criticized the game’s camera mechanic and found various bugs and glitches in their playthrough, there’s no denying that the soundtrack, storyline, unique worlds, and level design created a satisfying and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Though I’m not a die-hard Mario fan who plays every title, I can confidently say that I’d have no hesitations in purchasing and playing a Super Mario Sunshine remake. After all, newer 3D Mario games, such as Super Mario Odyssey, have been well-received by players of all ages. Suppose a bit of time was spent ironing out those pesky bugs, fixing the iffy camera mechanic, and giving the visuals of the characters and worlds a new facelift with fresh graphics. In that case, Super Mario Sunshine could make a solid comeback on the Nintendo Switch and bring back the attention the title deserves.

Skies of Arcadia

Skies of Arcadia is an RPG that tells the story of air pirates Vyse, Aika, and Fina, as they work to stop the Valaun Empire from reviving ancient weapons that can potentially destroy the world. Skies of Arcadia uses classical JRPG mechanics, such as turn-based combat and an EXP system, but keeps things unique with the concept of air pirates and letting you sail an airship through the sky. This is where several battles and missions occur, in true air pirate fashion.

Despite having outdated graphics compared to modern-day games, Skies of Arcadia had a lot of brilliant mechanics that would make for a fantastic modern remake. For example, the world map starts blank and is updated as the player explores the world, including a number of hidden locations. Not only this, but the characters you encounter on your journey are recruitable, with the possibility of adding them to the staff of your airship crew and bringing more benefits to exploration and battle.

With a big graphics update, Skies of Arcadia could make a very successful comeback. Especially with the popularity of RPG games, adding this one to modern-day gaming could be huge for the genre. I don’t know about you, but getting to live the life of an air pirate sounds like the perfect kind of game I’d want to pick up on the Nintendo Switch.

Sonic Heroes

Sonic Heroes is a 3D Platformer that brings fast and entertaining gameplay to the screen, letting you race a team of Sonic characters through various levels to collect rings and Chaos Emeralds, plus defeat Doctor Eggman. Sonic Heroes cycles you through storylines of Team Sonic, Team Dark, Team Rose, and Team Chaotix, with each character in a trio filling a specific role and ability. Navigating each level requires switching between teammates to use their powers to fly, smash through blockades, and rush through obstacles.

Though Sonic Heroes’ voice acting and camera work are undesirable at times, the game is filled with fast-paced platformer action and uses a unique concept that no other Sonic game has followed. Playing as all three team members and being able to swap between them freely brings a lot of enjoyment to the game, and getting to play as some of the more forgotten Sonic franchise characters, such as Team Rose and Team Chaotix, is a nice touch.

Sonic Heroes could be the perfect game remake to bring everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog back with a bang. There is endless opportunity to improve the game, such as updating the graphics, extending the story, tweaking the iffy mechanics, and even implementing co-op and multiplayer. How much fun would it be to team up with a couple of friends and take on the role of a team in Sonic format? I don’t know about you, but I’d be overjoyed to jump back into playing the severely underrated Team Chaotix, who I’ve desperately been waiting to receive playable roles in modern Sonic games.

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Aventures is known as one of Gamecube’s classic titles, significantly impacting the system’s action-adventure genre. TLoZ: Four Swords Adventures features four different colored Links and is complete with a fantastic multiplayer mode, focusing on teamwork to achieve things that can’t be done alone. These four Links will always be present in-game, following the player around in single-player mode, but control can be swapped between any of them with the simple push of a button.

An interesting feature in the game was the optional use of the Gameboy Advance as a controller, which can be compared to and reimagined with the joy-cons of a Nintendo Switch system remake.

Unfortunately, the multiplayer mode required each player to have their own GBA controller, an expensive cost that few players would have easily afforded. Fortunately, bringing TLoZ: Four Swords Adventures back with a modern remake would do wonders for this game, as it would fit perfectly on the Nintendo Switch with online multiplayer capabilities. A remake of the game could even bring back the nostalgia of classic couch co-op with the ease of the joy-cons. Plus, with the popularity of The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo Switch, the game would have no problem finding success if proper time and effort were put into a modern-day revival.

Star Fox: Assault

Star Fox: Assault is a 3D action-shooter hybrid game and the fourth release in the Star Fox franchise. In Star Fox: Assault, there are variations of gameplay, including the classic spacecraft flying, driving a landmaster tank, and even participating in specific missions on foot. The missions involving these gameplay aspects focus on vehicle movement, shooting, and run-and-gun goodness across land and the sky.

Commonly referred to as one of the best Star Fox games in existence, it’s no wonder why the title was so popular on the GameCube, bringing an impressive balance between gameplay and story compared to other franchise titles. For these reasons, Star Fox: Assault deserves a modern remake where it further enhances and improves the aspects that make the game so special.

The Nintendo Switch desperately needs a Star Fox title, as it is currently lacking the franchise entirely, despite Fox being one of the most iconic Nintendo characters. What better way to mark the arrival on the Switch than with a remake of Star Fox: Assault? The game even included a multiplayer mode, which could be a massive hit with a modern-console remake, letting friends team up together to take on baddies and complete classic Star Fox missions.

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is a tactical RPG taking place on the continent of Tellius and telling the story of Ike and his companions as they embark on a journey to restore Princess Elincia to her rightful place on the throne of Crimea. Path of Radiance received high praise for the gameplay and story elements it brought to the GameCube but was also the target of some criticism due to the game’s poor graphics. This can sometimes be a letdown, as graphics are undeniably one of the most important aspects that can make or break a game.

With Fire Emblem being one of Nintendo’s biggest franchise names, it’s almost a surprise that they haven’t made many Fire Emblem remakes, such as the Pokemon franchise has done over the years. As of December 2022, no Fire Emblem remake games are currently available for the Nintendo Switch, so Path of Radiance would be the perfect title to kick off the list.

Bringing Path of Radiance back into modern-day gaming would deliver a much-needed graphics update and new and improved battle animations, breathing new life into the title and helping it to reach the full potential it deserves. Looking at other Fire Emblem titles on the Switch and what they’ve been capable of, it would be extremely exciting to see Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance return in a new light, and it would undoubtedly capture the attention of franchise fans and new players alike.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is an action-adventure title for GameCube and part of the TLoZ franchise, and is widely considered one of the best Zelda games of all time. Wind Waker features a charming toonish art style and a storyline that follows Link as he sets sail across a group of islands in an attempt to save his sister, Aryll, from the sorcerer Ganon. The game uses wind as a unique mechanic in this story, allowing Link to control the sailing via a magic conductor’s baton known as the Wind Waker.

During Link’s adventure, players will be tasked with sailing the seas, exploring mysterious islands, and clearing dungeons to acquire the power needed to defeat Ganon. Along the way, Link will team up with several unique and captivating characters, including Tetra, a pirate captain reincarnation of Zelda, and a talking boat named the King of Red Lions.

Wind Waker received high praise for its level designs, music, and story, though the art-style initially threw fans off. However, over time, Toon Link grew to be much-loved by the community, and TLoZ continued to include him in various other games. For this reason, Wind Waker would make the ideal modern remake for the Nintendo Switch, giving 3D Toon Link the justice he deserves. The Switch is the perfect console to suit the charming simplicity of Wind Waker’s visuals, and experiencing the game with remastered music and sfx would elevate the game to a new standard.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is another brilliant action-adventure feature on the GameCube, following Link, who tries to prevent Hyrule from being corrupted by a parallel dimension known as the Twilight Realm. To do this, Link takes both his usual Hylian form and the form of a wolf and is accompanied by a mysterious being known as Midna.

Twilight Princess received high praise upon release and numerous game of the year awards. As such a well-loved game, it would make the perfect modern-day remake for the Nintendo Switch, letting players embark on a mission as wolf link once again. Wolf link added a unique and fun spin on the usual TLoZ format, replacing Link’s ability to use items with heightened senses, speed, and other skills.

Seeing the beautiful world of Twilight Princess reimagined in modern-day graphics would make the game that much more special. The storytelling and gameplay would be elevated and enhanced by something as simple as the addition of Breath of the Wild quality visuals, and the hype that the game would generate from Nintendo Switch gamers is undeniable. Twilight Princess is an exceptional title in the TLoZ franchise that has become increasingly lost in time due to the dated graphics of the GameCube. What better way to pay respects to Wolf Link, Midna, and the Twilight Realm than to bring it back in a modern remake?

Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is an RPG title for the Nintendo GameCube and the second installment in the beloved Paper Mario series. The gameplay involves controlling Mario and occasionally controlling Princess Peach and Bowser. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is full of engaging mechanics and plot-lines and has a brilliant combat system packed full of fun little attacks and various upgrades, keeping things entertaining at all times.

For a game of this age, Thouand-Year Door has brilliant visuals that would only look even more impressive with a remake on the Switch. The game would bounce back with a new sense of life by keeping the visuals the same with a few touch-ups here and there, and an upgrade to HD resolution modern gaming has to offer.

Bringing the charming and fun story Thousand-Year Door to the Switch would restore justice to the Paper Mario series, especially since the other Switch Paper Mario title, Paper Mario: The Origami King, received mixed reviews. Thousand-Year Door would be an absolute treat for both gamers new to the series and Paper Mario veterans to experience, and there’s no doubt the Nintendo Switch brings the potential for new mechanics to improve the fun even further, such as joy-con motion controls and the inclusion of couch co-op or multiplayer to bring Mario fans together.

Metroid Prime 1&2

Metroid Prime and the sequel Metroid Prime 2: Echoes are action-adventure titles for the Nintendo GameCube and the first two titles in the Metroid Prime series. Set in a science-fiction setting, Samus goes head-to-head against the Space Pirates and their biological experiments on the planet Tallon IV. Unlike previous Metroid titles, players control Samus from a first-person perspective, making the experience much more immersive.

On Samus’ journey, there are puzzles, secrets to uncover, platforms to navigate, and foes to blast. Progression of the game flows with excellence, even offering an in-game hints system that will point players in the right direction if they’ve been stuck for too long. Despite everything that makes Metroid Prime 1 & 2 impressive, there’s no doubt that the title has been left in the dust by big modern-name titles. For this reason, the games deserve a revival, bringing the iconic Nintendo character of Samus back to the Switch in one of the best Metroid titles the franchise has to offer.

Metroid Prime 1 & 2 would be the perfect title to bring back on the Nintendo Switch, even as a bundle game or trilogy, including Metroid Prime 3. After all, plenty of games have had success with this format, such as Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. After a much-needed graphics update and soundtrack remaster, the title could very much have the potential to be a huge hit, especially with the convenience of the handheld console-style gameplay offered by the Switch.

While Metroid Prime 1 & 2 deserve a modern-day remake, it’s hard to know the chances of this happening. That said, Metroid fans at least have something to look forward to as a new Metroid Prime title, Metroid Prime 4, is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Eternal Darkness

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem is an action-adventure game that focuses on psychological horror and Lovecraftian horror and is the first M-rated game published by Nintendo. In Eternal Darkness, players take on the roles of several cast characters as they fight back against a powerful and mysterious entity hellbent on enslaving humanity.

Eternal Darkness uses a unique sanity mechanic that has since become familiar in many modern-day horror games and contains a creepy atmosphere that immerses players throughout their journey. Players can choose to avoid or defeat an assortment of enemy beings in simple target-oriented combat. The gameplay of Eternal Darkness also uses two phases in which the narrative switches, the first being a series of chapters with a different playable character in each progression. The other phase focuses on Alex collecting and ordering the pages of each chapter and other items before the next chapter begins.

With Nintendo having many more mature-themed games published in the modern-day, there is the perfect opportunity for Eternal Darkness to make a strong comeback. A modern remake would rebuild the atmosphere of the game and enhance the mood through much-needed visual and graphical upgrades, the possibility of new controls or joy-con implemented features, and upgrades to the mechanics that make the game so unique. Eternal Darkness has enormous potential for a remake and could be the perfect handheld horror game to pick up and play on the go.

And that’s it for the 15 best GameCube games that deserve a modern remake! For more game guides, news and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide range of topics that can answer any burning questions and provide entertaining and interesting information on Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and more.

