How to Play Co-Op Multiplayer in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is the latest entry in the dungeon-crawling RPG from Blizzard Entertainment and is back with more demons from Hell to fight. Like previous titles, Diablo 4 allows players to group up into a party and take on demonic threats together. Here is how to play co-op multiplayer in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Playing Co-Op Multiplayer, Explained

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

To group up into a party, enter the pause menu and select the Social menu. Here is where you can see various lists for your friends, clanmates, and players in your surrounding area. Simply pick a player’s name and select the Invite option to invite them to your party.

That is all you need to do. It is important to note that Diablo 4 does support cross-platform multiplayer, but every player must have linked their Battle.net account and console-specific account for it to work. Online parties also have a limited number of players that can be invited and join, while the console versions have the added benefit of allowing one player to join through split-screen couch co-op.

That is how to play co-op multiplayer in Diablo 4. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and follow the links below for more helpful guides on the game, such as whether beta progress will carry over to the full game.

Related Posts