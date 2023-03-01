Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is out for all to enjoy, including a brand new subclass, Strand, the second darkness subclass to come to the game. Throughout the Lightfall story, Guardians can use Strand in increments via bonding with a Strand Source. However, the means of bonding with them is a little unclear for some players. So today, let’s discuss how to bond with Strand Sources in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

PSA: This post will include spoilers from events after the Lightfall campaign.

Bonding With Strand Sources in Destiny 2

Bonding with a Strand Source is actually very straightforward. During the campaign, you’ll notice this patch of Strand floating around in various parts of the map. It looks like a green helix with a white light in the center of it.

A Strand Source in Destiny 2| Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

These are the Strand Sources, which will temporarily give you the ability to wield Strand for a short period of time. All you have to do is walk up to it, where you will be met with the prompt “Look Within.” Go ahead and hold the designated button it shows on the screen to use it (in the image above, the player is on an Xbox, and is prompted to hold the X button to unlock the Strand Source).

Once you “Look Within”, you will ‘bond with the Strand Source.’ This means you can use Strand for short increments until the game forces you out of it, which is part of your training to master this new power. After you’ve beaten Lightfall campaign, you can then use Strand whenever you’d like.

However, you can still find and bond with the Strand Sources scattered across Neomuna, which will temporarily grant you the ability to use Strand for quick activities like a Time Trial, for example. Once the timer is up, you’ll return to whatever subclass you had previously equipped.

That’s everything you need to know on how to bond with Strand Sources in Destiny 2: Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get Defiant Keys, and more below.

