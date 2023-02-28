All Neomuna Chest Locations in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie

Neomuna is the newest world Guardians travel to as they search for a solution to defeating the Witness. As always, a new world means plenty of secrets to discover and chests to pillage, and Neomuna is full of both. If you’re in a chest-hunting mood, here’s what you need to know about all of the chest locations on Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

All Chests in Zephyr Concourse (3)

Located in the north section of Zephyr Concourse, on top of the red roof . Use the awnings to reach the slanted roof, and the chest will be at the top.

. Use the awnings to reach the slanted roof, and the chest will be at the top. Located on the west side of Zephyr Concourse and is trapped behind a glass wall. You’ll need to double back, drop down to the floor below, where you’ll find another glass wall with a crack in it. Enter this room and follow the vent which will lead you to this chest.

Located in the southeast side of Zephyr Concourse, you’ll want to look for a giant neon sign with a white logo on it and three awnings below it. Drop onto the left awning, and the chest will be in there.

All Chests in Ahimsa Park (3)

On the north side of Ahimsa Park, this chest is located inside of a cave. Below the cave cliffside, you’ll see a walkway you can drop down to. Once you drop down, the chest will be in the back of this area.

On the south side of Ahimsa Park, this chest is found on the right side of the building. Head to the front side of the building, then jump up to the awning on the second floor. Following that, jump to the right side awning and the chest will be in front of you.

The last chest is located under Calus’ giant statue, heading to the base of the statue will reveal a cave entrance. The chest will be inside next to a lamp.

All Chests in Liming Harbor (3)

Next to the Thrilladome Lost Sector, this chest is behind the two rotating fan blades.

Located in the middle of the ship in Liming Harbor, you’ll need to jump between the middle and side platforms to reach the chest.

On the west side of Liming Harbor, this chest is located beyond the wing awnings. You’ll need to platform on the awnings and then jump into a hole, where the chest will be located.

That’s all you need to know about the location of all the chests on Neomuna in Destiny 2: Lightfall. For more Destiny tips and tricks, check out our related section below.

