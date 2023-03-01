All Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign Missions

Image Source: Bungie

The Lightfall expansion expands on the world of Destiny 2 with even more story content to chew through, along with a new level cap and plenty of new gear to farm. But as always, before you can get to all the fun grindy stuff, you’ll need to make your way through the campaign. Here’s a full list of all the missions in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign.

All Missions and Chapters in Destiny 2 Lightfall

There are a total of eight missions in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, as listed below. There are no major story spoilers in the mission titles, so feel free to read on even if you haven’t beaten the game just yet:

First Contact Under Siege Downfall Breakneck On the Verge No Time Left Headlong Desperate Measures

In terms of how long it’ll take to beat the campaign, we cleared it in around seven hours on Legendary difficulty, which means that enemies will be scaled to your fireteam size. However, if you just want to blow through it on Normal difficulty, you should be able to beat the campaign in around five hours or so.

If you’ve got a reliable fireteam to play through the game with, clearing the campaign on Legendary difficulty will reward you with gear upgrades and exotics, allowing you to reach the light level cap just a little bit quicker than most other players.

That’s all you need to know about how many missions there are in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of the Season of the Defiance rewards, and how to get the Radiant Reveille emblem.

