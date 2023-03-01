Image Source: Bungie

With the release of the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2, Bungie has also introduced a new emblem that players can collect. Unlike most other emblems in the game, however, Radiant Reveille cannot be obtained through in-game means. Here’s how to get the Radiant Reveille emblem in Destiny 2.

Getting the Radiant Reveille Emblem in Destiny 2

Every now and then, Bungie introduces new Destiny 2 emblems that require you to complete certain steps outside of the game in order to obtain them, and the Radiant Reveille falls under that category. To get this emblem, you’ll need to purchase the Lightfall digital soundtrack on the official Bungie store.

Head over to the Bungie store and purchase the Lightfall soundtrack. Wait for the purchase confirmation email, and you should get a code that lets you redeem the Radiant Reveille emblem. Do note that it can take up to 24 hours after your purchase for the email to show up in your inbox. Redeem the code on your Destiny 2 account, and you’re all good to go.

Do note that if you purchased the Lightfall Collector’s Edition, the code for the emblem doesn’t come with the box. The code for the emblem should be emailed to you separately, but if you haven’t received it, make sure to contact Bungie support to get that sorted out.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Radiant Reveille emblem in Destiny 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all the Season of the Defiance rewards up for grabs.

Related Posts