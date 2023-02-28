Destiny 2 Prime Gaming: How to Redeem & Claim Sunshot Exotic Bundle

Image via Prime Gaming

Destiny 2 has no shortage of great looks for your gear. However, with the release of the Lightfall expansion, a new bundle was released that’s pretty sweet: The Sunshot Exotic Bundle. The best part is that it’s available through Prime Gaming. Here’s how to redeem and Claim Sunshot Exotic Bundle with Destiny 2 Prime Gaming.

How to Get the Sunshine Exotic Bundle in Destiny 2

Players will need Amazon Prime in order to claim the Sunshine Exotic Bundle for Destiny 2. This Prime Gaming page lets you link your Bungie account and claim the reward. In order to receive them in the game, players need to head to the Tower and speak with Amanda. She’ll give you each item in the bundle.

Compared to the other Exotics in the game, like the Final Warning Exotic Sidearm, the Verglas Curve Exotic Statis Bow, and the Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan Boots, this bundle is much easier to get.

Everything Included in the Sunshine Exotic Bundle in Destiny 2

Here’s a full list of everything included in the Sunshine Exotic Bundle for Destiny 2:

Jotuneer Vehicle

Red Dwarf Weapon Ornament

Seraph Projection Legendary Ghost Halo

Sunshot Hand Cannon

That’s all there is to know about how to redeem and claim the Sunshot Exotic Bundle in Destiny 2. Let us know if you plan on using the Sunshot Exotic Bundle or if you’ve got another favorite look you want to use in Destiny 2.

