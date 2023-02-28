Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2: Lightfall is here, tasking payers with fighting back against the Witness and the forces of the Darkness. As with any new threat, Guardians will need to power up and assemble a whole new arsenal to take down their opposition, and Lightfall is no different with new exotics to help conquer the battlefield. The Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan boots are just one example, and if you’re a Titan looking to power up, here’s what you need to know about the Abeyant Leap exotic boots, including how to get them and what perks they have in Destiny 2.

How to get Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan Boots in Destiny 2: Lightfall

At the moment, the exact method of how to get the Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan boots remains to be determined. However, much like many of the high-tier rewards, your best shot at getting them will be running challenging activities such as Nightfalls, Strikes, Raids or a Legendary Campaign completion. Then again, you might even get them from random activities!

Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan Boots Perks

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan boots are made specifically for Berserker Titans, the newest power gained through Strand. The Armor perk describes:

“Drengr’s Lash spawns two additional projectiles, tracks targets more aggressively, and travels farther. Gain Woven mail when suspending targets.”

Essentially, placing a barricade, the Titan class ability spawns lashes that will seek out targets. Upon coming in contact with a target, it will suspend them in the air for some time. Along with that, you’ll gain Woven Mail, which grants a shield that reduces incoming fire and weapon flinch. Keep in mind, this does not protect you from headshots in PvP, so don’t get too carried away, Guardian.

That’s everything you need to know about the Abeyant Leap Exotic Titan boots, including how to get them and the perks they boast. Scroll below for more Destiny 2-related topics to keep you up to date on Lightfall and much more.

