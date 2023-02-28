Image Source: Bungie

The Witness has finally arrived, and Destiny 2: Lightfall tasks every Guardian to band together to combat the forces of the Darkness. Per usual with stopping world-altering catastrophic events, you’ll need every bit of upgrades and power you can get to stop The Witness’ forces. One of many new weapons you’ll use is the Final Warning, a Strand-ridden sidearm. If you’re interested in collecting this exotic sidearm, here’s everything you need to know about the Final Warning exotic sidearm, including how to get it and what perks it has in Destiny 2.

How to Get Final Warning Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2

At this moment, it’s unclear how to earn the Final Warning Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2, and that’s because Lightfall is finally here. As usual, earning some of the best weapons and equipment requires you to challenge yourself, so nabbing Final Warning may require you to participate in challenging events such as Nightfalls, Raids, Strikes, or a Legendary Campaign completion. It could also drop through random world activities, so don’t ignore the small activities!

Final Warning Exotic Sidearm Perks in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As mentioned, Final Warning is a Strand-based exotic sidearm in Destiny 2. Its intrinsic trait is called All at Once, which is described as:

“Holding down the trigger marks targets within range and loads multiple bullets, which fire in a burst with increased stability on trigger release. Hitting a marked target with a fully charged burst will unravel them.”

Along with the All at Once, Pick Your Poison is a weapon perk for Final Warning which can be described as:

Hipfiring : Projectiles will track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact.

: Projectiles will track marked targets, dealing increased body shot damage on impact. Aiming: Projectiles have greatly increased velocity and deal extra critical hit damage to marked targets.

Essentially, Final Warning works as a tracking pistol with smart rounds in it. It’ll be fun to use, so keep your eyes out for this one as you explore all that Lightfall has to offer.

That’s all you need to know about the Final Warning exotic sidearm, including how to get it and the weapons traits it boasts in Destiny 2. For more Destiny content, scroll below to our related section.

Related Posts