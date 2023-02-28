All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Season Pass Rewards

Season of Defiance has arrived in Destiny 2 and with it comes a brand new batch of goodies for Guardians to enjoy. Specifically, the season pass has an abundance of materials and rewards like Glimmer, Legendary Shards, Shaders, and more for all to grab before the season ends. So today, let’s discuss all of the Season of Defiance season pass rewards in Destiny 2.
PSA: These rewards are available until Season of Defiance ends on May 22, 2023. When the season ends, you will no longer be able to claim or earn them.
Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Ranks & Rewards
Unlock Level:
Item Name:
Description:
1
Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow
New Seasonal Exotic Weapon
2
Upgrade Module x3 / Defiant Key
Item used to infuse power level / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
3
Glimmer (8K) / Ritual Glimmer Boost
Currency used in all items throughout the game / Boost towards Glimmer gained from Ritual activities
4
Upgrade Module x3 / Enhancement Core x5
Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
5
Legendary Shards x25 / Small Fireteam XP Boost
Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
6
Glimmer (8K) / Queensguard Valor
Currency used in all items throughout the game / Cosmetic Shader.
7
Eververse Engram / Small XP Boost
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Increased XP gains by 2%
8
Upgrade Module x3 / Legendary Shards x25
Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
9
Bright Dust x200 / Glimmer (10K)
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Last City general currency
10
Legendary Shards x25 / Wake Up! Finisher
Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Finisher for Character
11
Upgrade Module x2 / Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha
Used to infuse power between items / Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst
12
Glimmer (6K) / Defiant Key
Currency used in all items throughout the game / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
13
Eververse Engram / Defiant Engram
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.
14
Upgrade Module x2 / Legendary Shards x25
Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
15
Enhancement Core x5 / Enhancement Core x5
Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
16
Glimmer (6K) / Small XP Boost
Currency used in all items throughout the game / Increases XP gains by 2%
17
Eververse Engram / Glimmer (10K)
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
18
Upgrade Module x2 / Luminous Entrance
Item used to infuse power level / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect
19
Bright Dust x250 / Upgrade Module x3
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Item used to infuse power level
20
Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle / Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus
Legendary Fusion Rifle / Provides a bonus shard when dismantling legendary or exotic gear
21
Upgrade Module x2 / Enhancement Core x5
Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
22
Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst
23
Eververse Engram / Glimmer (12K)
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
24
Defiant Engram
Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
25
Legendary Engram / Exotic Engram
Engram containing random Legendary Weapon or armor piece / Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
26
Upgrade x2 / Small Fireteam XP Boost
Item used to infuse power level / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
27
Eververse Engram / Bright Dust x800
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
28
Techeun’s Regalia Arms Masterwork Boost
+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Arms rewards
29
Bright Dust x300 / Glimmer (25K)
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Currency used in all items throughout the game
30
Raconteur Legendary Combat Bow / Inside Line Exotic Sparrow
Legendary Combat Bow / Exotic Sparrow
31
Legendary Shards x50
Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
32
War table Reputation Bonus 1
Gain 5% additional War Table reputation
33
Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
34
Upgrade Module x3
Item used to infuse power level
35
Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow / Defiant Engram
New Seasonal Exotic Weapon / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.
36
Small XP Boost
Increased XP gains by 2%
37
Eververse Engram / Glimmer (30K)
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
38
Techeun’s Regalia Legs Masterwork Boost
+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Legs rewards
39
Legendary Shards x50
Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
40
Bright Dust x400 / Dreamtime Daybreak
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Cosmetic shader
41
Defiant Engram
Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
42
Enhancement Core x5
Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
43
Eververse Engram / Armor Scrounger
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal bonus that grants potential additional Techeun’s Regalia armor from ritual activities
44
Legendary Shards x50
Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
45
Exotic Engram / Queensguard Protection
Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect
46
Small XP Boost
Increased XP gains by 2%
47
Eververse Engram / Upgrade Module x3
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Item used to infuse power level
48
Techeun’s Regalia Class Masterwork Boost
+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Class rewards
49
Glimmer (40K)
Currency used in all items throughout the game
50
Bright Dust x500 / Guardian’s Angel Shell
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Exotic Ghost Shell
51
Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle Masterwork Bonus
Increases the tier level of all Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles by +1
52
Defiant Key
Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
53
Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
54
Upgrade Module x3
Item used to infuse power level
55
Exotic Cypher / Defiant Engram
Currency to receive specific exotic rewards / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
56
Small Fireteam XP Boost
Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
57
Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Gauntlets
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary gauntlets
58
Techeun’s Regalia Chest Masterwork Boost
+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Chest rewards
59
Exotic Engram
Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
60
Bright Dust x650 / Unyielding Favor Greaves
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary greaves
61
Raconteur Bow Masterwork Bonus
Increase the tier level of all Raconteur Bows by +1
62
Upgrade Module x3
Item used to infuse power level
63
Eververse Engram / Enhancement Prism x3
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork gear
64
Techeun’s Regalia Gauntlets
Seasonal Universal Arms Ornament
65
Exotic Engram / Exotic Engram
Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
66
Small XP Boost
Increased XP gains by 2%
67
Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Mark
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary Seasonal class item
68
Techeun’s Regalia Head Masterwork Boost
+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Helmet rewards
69
Raid Banner x5
Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
70
Bright Dust x800 / War Table Reputation Bonus II
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Gain 5% War Table reputation
71
Weapon Scrounger
Grants a chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities
72
Enhancement Prism x3
Required to Masterwork gear
73
Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Greaves
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal Legs Ornament
74
Glimmer (45K)
Currency used in all items throughout the game
75
Raid Banner x5
Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
76
Small XP Boost
Increased XP gains by 2%
77
Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Plate
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary chest armor
78
Bright Dust x1000
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
79
Exotic Engram
Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
80
Bright Dust x1000 / Techeun Levitation
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary emote for character
81
Advanced Weapon Scrounger
Improved chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities Improved
82
Glimmer (50K)
Currency used in all items throughout the game
83
Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Mark
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal class item ornament
84
Upgrade Module x3
Item used to infuse power level
85
Ascendant Shard
Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
86
Small Fireteam XP Boost
Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
87
Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Helmet
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary helmet
88
Exotic Engram
Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
89
Ascendant Alloy
Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits
90
Bright Dust x1400 / Ascendant Shard
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
91
Techeun’s Regalia Plate
Seasonal Universal chest ornament
92
Defiant Key
Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
93
Eververse Engram / Raid Banner x5
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
94
Ascendant Shard
Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
95
Ascendant Alloy
Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits
96
Bright Dust x1200
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
97
Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia Helmet
Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal helmet ornament
98
Exotic Engram
Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
99
Thinking with Portals
Exotic character emote
100
Bright Dust x2000 / Hesitance of the Thaw Weapon Ornament
Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Verglas Curve weapon ornament
That's everything you need to know about all of the Season of Defiance season pass rewards in Destiny 2.