All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Season Pass Rewards

Image Source: Bungie
All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Season Pass Rewards

Look! New goodies!
Season of Defiance has arrived in Destiny 2 and with it comes a brand new batch of goodies for Guardians to enjoy. Specifically, the season pass has an abundance of materials and rewards like Glimmer, Legendary Shards, Shaders, and more for all to grab before the season ends. So today, let’s discuss all of the Season of Defiance season pass rewards in Destiny 2.

PSA: These rewards are available until Season of Defiance ends on May 22, 2023. When the season ends, you will no longer be able to claim or earn them.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Ranks & Rewards

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
1Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis BowNew Seasonal Exotic Weapon
2Upgrade Module x3 / Defiant KeyItem used to infuse power level / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
3Glimmer (8K) / Ritual Glimmer BoostCurrency used in all items throughout the game / Boost towards Glimmer gained from Ritual activities
4Upgrade Module x3 / Enhancement Core x5Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
5Legendary Shards x25 / Small Fireteam XP BoostObtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
6Glimmer (8K) / Queensguard ValorCurrency used in all items throughout the game / Cosmetic Shader.
7Eververse Engram / Small XP BoostEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Increased XP gains by 2%
8Upgrade Module x3 / Legendary Shards x25Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
9Bright Dust x200 / Glimmer (10K)Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Last City general currency
10Legendary Shards x25 / Wake Up! FinisherObtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Finisher for Character
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
11Upgrade Module x2 / Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha Used to infuse power between items / Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst
12Glimmer (6K) / Defiant KeyCurrency used in all items throughout the game / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
13Eververse Engram / Defiant EngramEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.
14Upgrade Module x2 / Legendary Shards x25Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
15Enhancement Core x5 / Enhancement Core x5Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
16Glimmer (6K) / Small XP BoostCurrency used in all items throughout the game / Increases XP gains by 2%
17Eververse Engram / Glimmer (10K)Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
18Upgrade Module x2 / Luminous EntranceItem used to infuse power level / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect
19Bright Dust x250 / Upgrade Module x3Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Item used to infuse power level
20Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle / Legendary Shard Dismantle BonusLegendary Fusion Rifle / Provides a bonus shard when dismantling legendary or exotic gear
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
21Upgrade Module x2 / Enhancement Core x5Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
22Catalyst Quest Boost OmegaDoubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst
23Eververse Engram / Glimmer (12K)Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
24Defiant EngramEngram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
25Legendary Engram / Exotic EngramEngram containing random Legendary Weapon or armor piece / Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
26Upgrade x2 / Small Fireteam XP BoostItem used to infuse power level / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
27Eververse Engram / Bright Dust x800Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
28Techeun’s Regalia Arms Masterwork Boost+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Arms rewards
29Bright Dust x300 / Glimmer (25K)Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Currency used in all items throughout the game
30Raconteur Legendary Combat Bow / Inside Line Exotic SparrowLegendary Combat Bow / Exotic Sparrow
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
31Legendary Shards x50Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
32War table Reputation Bonus 1Gain 5% additional War Table reputation
33Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
34Upgrade Module x3Item used to infuse power level
35Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow / Defiant EngramNew Seasonal Exotic Weapon / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor.
36Small XP BoostIncreased XP gains by 2%
37Eververse Engram / Glimmer (30K)Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game
38Techeun’s Regalia Legs Masterwork Boost+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Legs rewards
39Legendary Shards x50Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
40Bright Dust x400 / Dreamtime DaybreakUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Cosmetic shader
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
41Defiant EngramEngram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
42Enhancement Core x5Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
43Eververse Engram / Armor ScroungerEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal bonus that grants potential additional Techeun’s Regalia armor from ritual activities
44Legendary Shards x50Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items
45Exotic Engram / Queensguard ProtectionEngram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon / Stylish modification for ship’s transmit effect
46Small XP BoostIncreased XP gains by 2%
47Eververse Engram / Upgrade Module x3Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Item used to infuse power level
48Techeun’s Regalia Class Masterwork Boost+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Class rewards
49Glimmer (40K)Currency used in all items throughout the game
50Bright Dust x500 / Guardian’s Angel ShellUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Exotic Ghost Shell
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
51Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle Masterwork Bonus Increases the tier level of all Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles by +1
52Defiant KeyItem used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
53Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules
54Upgrade Module x3Item used to infuse power level
55Exotic Cypher / Defiant EngramCurrency to receive specific exotic rewards / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor
56Small Fireteam XP BoostIncreased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
57Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor GauntletsEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary gauntlets
58Techeun’s Regalia Chest Masterwork Boost+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Chest rewards
59Exotic EngramEngram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
60Bright Dust x650 / Unyielding Favor GreavesUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary greaves
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
61Raconteur Bow Masterwork BonusIncrease the tier level of all Raconteur Bows by +1
62Upgrade Module x3Item used to infuse power level
63Eververse Engram / Enhancement Prism x3Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork gear
64Techeun’s Regalia GauntletsSeasonal Universal Arms Ornament
65Exotic Engram / Exotic EngramEngram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
66Small XP BoostIncreased XP gains by 2%
67Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor MarkEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary Seasonal class item
68Techeun’s Regalia Head Masterwork Boost+1 Masterwork level to all Techeun’s Regalia Helmet rewards
69Raid Banner x5Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
70Bright Dust x800 / War Table Reputation Bonus IIUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Gain 5% War Table reputation
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
71Weapon Scrounger Grants a chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities
72Enhancement Prism x3Required to Masterwork gear
73Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia GreavesEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal Legs Ornament
74Glimmer (45K)Currency used in all items throughout the game
75Raid Banner x5Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
76Small XP BoostIncreased XP gains by 2%
77Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor PlateEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary chest armor
78Bright Dust x1000Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
79Exotic EngramEngram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
80Bright Dust x1000 / Techeun LevitationUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary emote for character
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
81Advanced Weapon ScroungerImproved chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities Improved
82Glimmer (50K)Currency used in all items throughout the game
83Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia MarkEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal class item ornament
84Upgrade Module x3Item used to infuse power level
85Ascendant ShardRequired for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
86Small Fireteam XP BoostIncreased Fireteam XP gains by 2%
87Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor HelmetEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary helmet
88Exotic EngramEngram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
89Ascendant AlloyUsed in weapon shaping to enhance traits
90Bright Dust x1400 / Ascendant ShardUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite
Unlock Level:Item Name:Description:
91Techeun’s Regalia PlateSeasonal Universal chest ornament
92Defiant KeyItem used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds
93Eververse Engram / Raid Banner x5Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo
94Ascendant ShardRequired for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor
95Ascendant AlloyUsed in weapon shaping to enhance traits
96Bright Dust x1200Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store
97Eververse Engram / Techeun’s Regalia HelmetEververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal helmet ornament
98Exotic EngramEngram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon
99Thinking with PortalsExotic character emote
100Bright Dust x2000 / Hesitance of the Thaw Weapon OrnamentUsed to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Verglas Curve weapon ornament

That’s everything you need to know about all of the Season of Defiance season pass rewards in Destiny 2. For more Destiny 2-related content, be sure to read up on our related section below.

