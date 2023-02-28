All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Season Pass Rewards

Image Source: Bungie

Season of Defiance has arrived in Destiny 2 and with it comes a brand new batch of goodies for Guardians to enjoy. Specifically, the season pass has an abundance of materials and rewards like Glimmer, Legendary Shards, Shaders, and more for all to grab before the season ends. So today, let’s discuss all of the Season of Defiance season pass rewards in Destiny 2.

PSA: These rewards are available until Season of Defiance ends on May 22, 2023. When the season ends, you will no longer be able to claim or earn them.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Ranks & Rewards

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 1 Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow New Seasonal Exotic Weapon 2 Upgrade Module x3 / Defiant Key Item used to infuse power level / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds 3 Glimmer (8K) / Ritual Glimmer Boost Currency used in all items throughout the game / Boost towards Glimmer gained from Ritual activities 4 Upgrade Module x3 / Enhancement Core x5 Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules 5 Legendary Shards x25 / Small Fireteam XP Boost Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2% 6 Glimmer (8K) / Queensguard Valor Currency used in all items throughout the game / Cosmetic Shader. 7 Eververse Engram / Small XP Boost Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Increased XP gains by 2% 8 Upgrade Module x3 / Legendary Shards x25 Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items 9 Bright Dust x200 / Glimmer (10K) Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Last City general currency 10 Legendary Shards x25 / Wake Up! Finisher Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items / Finisher for Character

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 11 Upgrade Module x2 / Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha Used to infuse power between items / Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst 12 Glimmer (6K) / Defiant Key Currency used in all items throughout the game / Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds 13 Eververse Engram / Defiant Engram Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor. 14 Upgrade Module x2 / Legendary Shards x25 Item used to infuse power level / Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items 15 Enhancement Core x5 / Enhancement Core x5 Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules 16 Glimmer (6K) / Small XP Boost Currency used in all items throughout the game / Increases XP gains by 2% 17 Eververse Engram / Glimmer (10K) Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game 18 Upgrade Module x2 / Luminous Entrance Item used to infuse power level / Stylish modification for ship's transmit effect 19 Bright Dust x250 / Upgrade Module x3 Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Item used to infuse power level 20 Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle / Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus Legendary Fusion Rifle / Provides a bonus shard when dismantling legendary or exotic gear

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 21 Upgrade Module x2 / Enhancement Core x5 Item used to infuse power level / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules 22 Catalyst Quest Boost Omega Doubles objective progression for seasonal exotic weapon catalyst 23 Eververse Engram / Glimmer (12K) Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game 24 Defiant Engram Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor 25 Legendary Engram / Exotic Engram Engram containing random Legendary Weapon or armor piece / Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon 26 Upgrade x2 / Small Fireteam XP Boost Item used to infuse power level / Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2% 27 Eververse Engram / Bright Dust x800 Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store 28 Techeun's Regalia Arms Masterwork Boost +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun's Regalia Arms rewards 29 Bright Dust x300 / Glimmer (25K) Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Currency used in all items throughout the game 30 Raconteur Legendary Combat Bow / Inside Line Exotic Sparrow Legendary Combat Bow / Exotic Sparrow

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 31 Legendary Shards x50 Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items 32 War table Reputation Bonus 1 Gain 5% additional War Table reputation 33 Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5 Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules 34 Upgrade Module x3 Item used to infuse power level 35 Verglas Curve Exotic Stasis Bow / Defiant Engram New Seasonal Exotic Weapon / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor. 36 Small XP Boost Increased XP gains by 2% 37 Eververse Engram / Glimmer (30K) Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Currency used in all items throughout the game 38 Techeun's Regalia Legs Masterwork Boost +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun's Regalia Legs rewards 39 Legendary Shards x50 Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items 40 Bright Dust x400 / Dreamtime Daybreak Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Cosmetic shader

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 41 Defiant Engram Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor 42 Enhancement Core x5 Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules 43 Eververse Engram / Armor Scrounger Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal bonus that grants potential additional Techeun's Regalia armor from ritual activities 44 Legendary Shards x50 Obtained from dismantling Legendary and Exotic Items 45 Exotic Engram / Queensguard Protection Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon / Stylish modification for ship's transmit effect 46 Small XP Boost Increased XP gains by 2% 47 Eververse Engram / Upgrade Module x3 Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Item used to infuse power level 48 Techeun's Regalia Class Masterwork Boost +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun's Regalia Class rewards 49 Glimmer (40K) Currency used in all items throughout the game 50 Bright Dust x500 / Guardian's Angel Shell Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Exotic Ghost Shell

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 51 Royal Executioner Fusion Rifle Masterwork Bonus Increases the tier level of all Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles by +1 52 Defiant Key Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds 53 Eververse Engram / Enhancement Core x5 Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork items and to purchase Upgrade Modules 54 Upgrade Module x3 Item used to infuse power level 55 Exotic Cypher / Defiant Engram Currency to receive specific exotic rewards / Engram containing Season of Defiance weapons and armor 56 Small Fireteam XP Boost Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2% 57 Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Gauntlets Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary gauntlets 58 Techeun's Regalia Chest Masterwork Boost +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun's Regalia Chest rewards 59 Exotic Engram Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon 60 Bright Dust x650 / Unyielding Favor Greaves Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary greaves

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 61 Raconteur Bow Masterwork Bonus Increase the tier level of all Raconteur Bows by +1 62 Upgrade Module x3 Item used to infuse power level 63 Eververse Engram / Enhancement Prism x3 Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Required to Masterwork gear 64 Techeun's Regalia Gauntlets Seasonal Universal Arms Ornament 65 Exotic Engram / Exotic Engram Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon 66 Small XP Boost Increased XP gains by 2% 67 Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Mark Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary Seasonal class item 68 Techeun's Regalia Head Masterwork Boost +1 Masterwork level to all Techeun's Regalia Helmet rewards 69 Raid Banner x5 Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo 70 Bright Dust x800 / War Table Reputation Bonus II Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Gain 5% War Table reputation

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 71 Weapon Scrounger Grants a chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities 72 Enhancement Prism x3 Required to Masterwork gear 73 Eververse Engram / Techeun's Regalia Greaves Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal Legs Ornament 74 Glimmer (45K) Currency used in all items throughout the game 75 Raid Banner x5 Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo 76 Small XP Boost Increased XP gains by 2% 77 Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Plate Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary chest armor 78 Bright Dust x1000 Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store 79 Exotic Engram Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon 80 Bright Dust x1000 / Techeun Levitation Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Legendary emote for character

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 81 Advanced Weapon Scrounger Improved chance to receive additional Royal Executioner Fusion Rifles and Raconteur Bows from ritual activities Improved 82 Glimmer (50K) Currency used in all items throughout the game 83 Eververse Engram / Techeun's Regalia Mark Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal class item ornament 84 Upgrade Module x3 Item used to infuse power level 85 Ascendant Shard Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor 86 Small Fireteam XP Boost Increased Fireteam XP gains by 2% 87 Eververse Engram / Unyielding Favor Helmet Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Legendary helmet 88 Exotic Engram Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon 89 Ascendant Alloy Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits 90 Bright Dust x1400 / Ascendant Shard Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor

Unlock Level: Item Name: Description: 91 Techeun's Regalia Plate Seasonal Universal chest ornament 92 Defiant Key Item used to collect bonus rewards from Season of Defiance Battlegrounds 93 Eververse Engram / Raid Banner x5 Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Can be used before any raid encounter to allow fireteam to gain Super energy and Heavy ammo 94 Ascendant Shard Required for forging Masterwork Exotic Armor 95 Ascendant Alloy Used in weapon shaping to enhance traits 96 Bright Dust x1200 Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store 97 Eververse Engram / Techeun's Regalia Helmet Eververse Item Engram from past seasons / Seasonal Universal helmet ornament 98 Exotic Engram Engram guaranteeing Exotic armor or weapon 99 Thinking with Portals Exotic character emote 100 Bright Dust x2000 / Hesitance of the Thaw Weapon Ornament Used to purchase certain vendor items through Eververse store / Verglas Curve weapon ornament That's everything you need to know about all of the Season of Defiance season pass rewards in Destiny 2. For more Destiny 2-related content, be sure to read up on our related section below.

