Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has finally arrived, and with it comes a brand new darkness subclass, Strand. Throughout the campaign, you are given the opportunity to use Strand numerous times, but you need to unlock it to wield it at your disposal fully. However, unlocking it for good is puzzling Guardians. So today, let’s discuss how to unlock Strand in Destiny 2.

PSA: This post will include spoilers of events after the Lightfall campaign.

Unlocking Strand In Destiny 2

Obtaining the Strand subclass is actually a very simple task. To unlock Strand, all you need to do is to complete the Lightfall campaign, then go and speak with Nimbus, who will direct you to the Pouka pond in the Hall of Heroes. From there, meditate at the podium, and the Strand subclass will be unlocked, allowing you to use it whenever and wherever you like in the game.

However, you should note that you will only have the basic skeleton of the subclass, as you’ll need to unlock the rest of the fragments that are used for it in future updates. Currently, most of the Strand fragments are time-gated, with some releasing next week on March 7, while the rest will be available after The Root of Nightmares raid releases on March 10. With a little bit of patience, the Strand subclass will be ready to use in full in the near future.

