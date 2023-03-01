How to Open Rahool’s Secret Stash in Destiny 2

Players of Destiny 2 know Rahool as the mysterious Cryptarch who resides in the Tower. Always eager to decode an engram and reveal secrets to the player, there are many times that players will find themselves visiting with him and hoping that the RNG gods smile upon them. However, Rahool can do more than decode engrams and make trades for upgrade materials. In the latest Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, players are able to access Rahool’s Secret Stash. But just what is Rahool’s Secret Stash, and how does one go about getting access to it?

What’s Inside Rahool’s Secret Stash in Destiny 2? Answered

While there are many different goodies for players to obtain in Destiny, ones that are a surprise are always exciting. To access Rahool’s Secret Stash, players will need to have purchased the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion + Season Pass. This was the most expensive option, and besides access to the Quicksilver Storm exotic auto rifle, it also included 4 Season Passes, and 4 entries into Rahool’s Secret Stash.

Once players have purchased the correct version, they will be able to approach Rahool inside of the Tower, where they will be able to claim their prizes, under the Rahool’s Secret Stash tab.

Players will be able to gain access to this stash once per season, and in Season 20, players can look forward to grabbing the following items:

Tropopause Exotic Ship

Ascendant Alloy x2

Ascendant Shard x3

Exotic Cipher x1

Upgrade Module x5

With these items from Rahool’s Secret Stash in hand, players will have a bit of an easier time upgrading their gear and using the brand new mod system as they mess around with their Strand builds. For more tips and tricks for Destiny 2: Lightfall, check out our other guides to become the ultimate Guardian.

Related Posts