Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is finally available for all to enjoy, as well as the new darkness subclass, Strand. Throughout the Lightfall campaign Guardians will be able to use Strand in bits and pieces, and when they finally complete the campaign, Strand will also become available to use at will. However, the Strand Fragments will not be fully functional to use right out of the gate, and some will be missing. So today, let’s discuss how to get Strand Fragments in Destiny 2.

***Warning: This post will include spoilers for events after the Lightfall campaign***

How To Obtain Strand Fragments In Destiny 2

After you complete the Lightfall campaign, you can head over to the Pouka Pond where you will be able to unlock Strand to use at will. However, you’ll notice you won’t have everything unlocked right out of the gate, specifically the Fragments. To unlock the rest of the Strand Fragments, you’ll need to purchase them with the new currency, Strand Meditations.

Strand Meditations can be obtained by using Strand anywhere in the system in any activity, as well as completing activities on Neomuna. Each Strand Fragment costs 200 Strand Meditations to purchase. However, you should keep in mind that the majority of the Fragments are currently time-gated. Some will release on the next reset on Tuesday, March 7, while the rest will be available after the new raid, The Root of Nightmares, releases on Friday, March 10. After that, gather your Meditations and purchase Fragments to unlock the full power of Strand.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Strand Fragments in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like whether or not Rhulk is alive, and more below.

