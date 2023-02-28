Is Rhulk Alive/Dead in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC features The Witness and his disciple, Calus, as the main enemies of the expansion. However, Calus wasn’t the first disciple we met; that would be Rhulk during the Vow of the Disciple raid last year. Some players need clarification on whether or not Rhulk is still around and kicking. So today, let’s answer whether or not Rhulk is alive or dead in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Is Rhulk Dead In Destiny 2?

Image Source: Bungie.net

For the short and sweet answer, yes, Rhulk is currently dead, thanks to the Guardians’ efforts during the Vow of the Disciple raid. That said, death is a relative concept in the game, so while Rhulk is currently deceased, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him return in some fashion in future updates. With that being said, the Lightfall DLC features a brand new enemy that heavily resembles the first disciple called Tormentors.

Image Source: Bungie.net

Tormentors are a new enemy type that uses Void energy to drain the life out of you…. literally. They swing their giant scythes and will not hesitate to rush you if need be. While these enemies resemble Rhulk in appearance, they don’t share the same qualities like the ability to use Void energy or use a weapon. Bungie wanted them to be the most terrifying enemy to face in the game, and it’s safe to say they hit a home run with that goal.

Overall, while Rhulk is currently dead, as mentioned before, it’s safe to assume he isn’t out of the picture as of yet, as his death will greatly influence the events of the game moving forward.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not Rhulk is dead in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what Firesprites are, and more below.

