What Are Firesprites in Destiny 2? Explained  

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, has finally arrived, and with it comes an abundance of changes to the game. One such change is the introduction of a new ability called Firesprite, which is created from Solar subclasses. Not much is known about this unique ability, which is probably why you’re here. So today, let’s discuss what Firesprites are in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Firesprites Explained

Firesprites are a new ability that comes with Solar subclasses. Players who used Elemental Well mods in previous seasons will find this feeling to be very familiar. Essentially, Firesprites are Solar Elemental Wells that are formed from various Solar fragments, such as the Ember of Combustion, as shown above, which are created from Solar Super final blows. Once collected, the Firesprite will grant grenade energy.

In particular, a fragment like Ember of Searing, which creates Firesprites from defeating Scorched enemies, will be immensely powerful moving forward since the whole point of using Solar subclasses is to scorch and then explode your enemies.

It’s safe to say that Firesprites will have plenty of use over the coming weeks and months, as anything that can grant additional grenade energy is always greatly appreciated. We’ll have a new post regarding a powerful Solar build post Lightfall up very soon, so stay tuned!

That’s everything you need to know on what Firesprites are in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like who The Witness is, and more below.

