Who Is The Witness in Destiny 2? Explained

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has finally arrived, and evil is knocking at our doorstep. The Witness, who was recently revealed to be the entity behind the darkness in the Destiny universe, is making their move on the Traveler and the light, and it’s up to us to stop him. That said, only a little is known about this primordial being. So today, let’s discuss who The Witness is in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Witness Information

As mentioned before, very little is known about The Witness, and what its goals are, but here’s what we know so far.

For starters, The Witness is meant to be the counterpart to the Traveler. One being that embodies Light, while the other represents Darkness. While we don’t know the true goal of The Witness, like what it wants with the Veil, we do know that he is the being that essentially kickstarted the Hive.

During the Witch Queen DLC, it was revealed that it influenced the Hive siblings, Savathun, Oryx, and Xivu Arath, to make deals with the Worm Gods — who serve The Witness — as the siblings were initially meant to be blessed by the Traveler with the Light. This, in turn, kickstarted the reign of the Hive, and all of the wars and battles we’ve had with them were initially caused by The Witness.

Along with one of its disciples, The Witness was also the cause of the first great collapse on Earth, which has been referenced dozens of times throughout the years of the game, though we didn’t know The Witness was the one who caused it at first.

Now with the arrival of the Lightfall DLC, The Witness is making its move on the Traveler along with the help of Emperor Calus, and it’s up to us to try and stop whatever his next set of plans may be. While it’s doubtful we’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with The Witness in this DLC, we have no doubt more information regarding him will be revealed as we get closer to The Final Shape DLC next year.

