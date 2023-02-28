Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 is well known for dealing with numerous bugs and glitches throughout the game, and Screen Tearing is no different. Screen Tearing is when your monitor’s refresh rate and the framerate of your graphic card are out of sync, causing huge lines to appear on your screen, which is never good. So today, let’s discuss how to fix Screen Tearing in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Screen Tearing Fix Guide

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

There’s a couple of methods that can fix Screen Tearing pretty easily for you. The first is to simply restart your system, as more often than not a quick restart will fix most issues in the gaming world. However, if the issue still persists, then there’s one more method you can try that will assuredly do the trick for you.

Load up Destiny 2 and head into your video settings. One of the options that will be available is the Vsync setting, which will automatically sync your monitor refresh rate and frame rate of the game. Turn this on, and the game should fix itself after a few minutes.

You can also restart your system once again to ensure the fix goes through. After that, the Screen Tearing should fade, allowing you to play the game as intended!

That’s everything you need to know on how fix Screen Tearing in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get character boost, and more below.

Related Posts