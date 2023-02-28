How to Get Character Boost in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Content in Destiny 2 is not always the most friendly to newer Guardians, and sometimes a player just needs a bit of a boost in order to make their way through a particularly hard part of the game. Even though increasing power level is a fairly straightforward it can take a while to gear up a particular character, it can be a slog to trek through the same content in each of the classes. Thankfully, there is a way for players to get a boost for their characters in Destiny 2, and will instantly give them a push in their power level. Here is how players can boost their characters in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Character Boost Guide for Campaign & Power Level

The character boost is available for players to purchase directly on the character select screen in Destiny 2 Lightfall, as long as the player has reached a few requirements. There are two different types of boosts to choose from, and each one has different requirements:

Power Level Boost: This boost can increase a player’s total power to the current season’s soft cap. For Season 20, this is 1750. When this boost is purchased, gear will go directly to the player’s inventory to get them to the soft cap. If their inventory is full, they may need to grab some from the Postmaster.

Campaign Boost: The Campaign Boost can let players skip the campaign on a character that has not completed it. However, players should know that they must have first completed the campaign on a character previously in order to utilize this service. Once this has been purchased, the chosen character will instantly complete the campaign and if their other character has reached the soft cap, will be rewarded with gear to reach the soft cap as well.

It should also be noted that players who decide to purchase the boost cannot have the boost refunded, so they should ensure they are ready to boost their chosen character before spending their hard-earned Silver. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of our related guides right down below, including the handful of different errors that are currently happening due to the implementation of the Lightfall expansion.

