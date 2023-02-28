Complete List of Issues Bungie Is Aware of in Destiny 2 Lightfall
There’s a pretty big list of problems for Bungie to fix
Destiny 2’s newest expansion Lightfall is finally out and ready for players to enjoy. Well, sort of. Like with any big release, several bumps in the road are still being worked on as players attempt to fix login issues. Here’s the complete list of issues Bungie is aware of in Destiny 2 Lightfall.
Destiny 2 Lightfall All Known Errors & Issues
The Bungie Help Twitter account has shared a thread of all the issues involving the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2.
Here are all the things the company has shared about what’s wrong with Destiny 2:
- Guardian Rank Object “Solo Legendary Lost Sectors” is able to be completed with Legendary and Master Lost Sectors.
- Anyone who was Guardian Rank 6 and starting Lightfall isn’t receiving the Vanguard Lore Books 1-6, but will receive book 7.
- The seasonal reset explanation for Guardian Ranks is wrong. Ranks 7 through 11 will reset back to rank 6 when the season ends.
- Triumph “Ascendent of Scepter Mods” can’t be done.
- Threadlings aren’t being created by the Swarmers Warlock Exotic Legs if players had Strand Shackle grenade equipped.
- Activity modifier “Shielded Foes” shows a placeholder icon
- The exotics for auto rifle Quicksilver Storm and scout rifle Touch of Malice aren’t proccing their 40% damage increase against red bar enemies
How to Report a Problem to Bungie
If you find something in Destiny 2 that you’re struggling with, Bungie has a help forum. Players can post issues while also seeing what other issues people are struggling with that Bungie may not have addressed yet.
That’s the complete list of issues Bungie is aware of in Destiny Lightfall 2. You can learn about some issues like the One Moment Please Error and find out if Destiny 2 Servers are down by checking out other guides.
