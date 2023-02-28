How to Fix Xbox Login Issues in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC is finally upon us, and as expected, some issues are arising along the way. This time around, Xbox players are experiencing problems when trying to login into the game. So today, let’s discuss how to fix the Xbox login issues in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Xbox Login Issue Fix

At the time of writing this post, Destiny 2 is currently still in maintenance, however, you can still log onto the game and enjoy the new title screen. That said, if you aren’t able to do so, then there’s a couple of ways that you can fix it. For starters, try resetting your Xbox, as more often than not a quick reset will fix most issues with any game. If that doesn’t work, then there’s one more method you can try that’s a little more complex.

How To Fix Xbox Login Issues: Quit out of Destiny 2. If you have Destiny 2 running, quit it, and then highlight it to select the options for it. Select the options for it. Specifically, you should select the “Manage Game and Add-ons” option. From there, you’ll see all of the installments you’ve ever made for the game, including past DLCs and expansions. Select old Add-ons to uninstall. Once you see this screen, select the following Add-ons to uninstall: Destiny 2: Forsaken- Black Armory, Destiny 2: Forsaken- Joker’s Wild, Destiny 2: Forsaken- Penumbra, Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass, Expansion 1: Curse of Osiris, Expansion 2: Warmind. Uninstall the Add-ons and save your changes. Once all of the above is removed, save your changes, wait for it all to uninstall, and re-launch Destiny 2. You should no longer have any issues.

That’s everything you need to know on how to fix the Xbox login issues in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what the install size for Lightfall is, and more below.

