Destiny 2 Lightfall Install Size on All Platforms

Destiny 2 Lightfall is almost here, meaning that fans of the series are prepping their characters for the coming update. Alongside making sure everything is in order with their gear, though, it is also important to make sure they’ve got room on their platform of choice for the hefty upcoming download. Here is everything you need to know about all the install sizes for every platform for Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How Much Is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Instillations Size? Answered

Regardless of your platform of choice, the install size is going to be heft, with the minimum GB still averaging out around 90 GB. You can see the breakdown based on what you’re playing on.

D2 Lightfall Instillation Size for PlayStation:

PS5 – 102 GB

– 102 GB PS4– 88.21 GB

D2 Lightfall Instillation Size for Xbox:

Xbox Series X|S – 108.59 GB

– 108.59 GB Xbox One – 89.21 GB

D2 Lightfall Instillation Size for PC:

Steam – 102.60 GB

– 102.60 GB Epic Games – 101.51 GB

– 101.51 GB Microsoft Store – 102.13 GB

As always, the discrepancies between the file sizes on last and current-gen consoles is often based on the faster load speeds of the SSDs in Xbox Series X|S and PS5. These allow files and assets to be reused, rather than having to be added multiple times as was the case on the slower hard drive disks of the Xbox One, PS4, and some PCs.

For now, that is everything you need to know about all the install sizes for every platform for Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out all of our related articles down below for more helpful tips and tricks, including each edition and what they include.

