Come on down, Dweller! It is time for the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet. If you are ready to take on some tough enemies and even tougher questions then the gauntlet is the place to be. Some of the questions are real head-scratchers, so we have all of the correct answers for you right here. Read on for all Game Show Gauntlet quest answers in Fallout Shelter.

How to Unlock Game Show Gauntlet Quests in Fallout Shelter

Before you can enter the gauntlet, you must first build an Overseer’s Office. This room costs 1,000 Caps and is unlocked when you reach 18 Dwellers. The Overseer’s Office is the size of two rooms, and stays this way even when upgraded, so make sure you place it where it won’t be in the way. It’s an unmanned room and is only used to find quests. You can upgrade the Overseer’s Office to allow you to send more Dwellers out on quests (up to three).

Once you have unlocked and built the office, tap on it to access the quest list and find the Game Show Gauntlet! Your available quests will depend on your Weekly Quest Duration (14 to 24 hours). Every Game Show Gauntlet Quest question is based on Fallout lore, so only the biggest fans with the best memories will get the answers right with no help at all! If you are struggling with a few of the answers then you can find the answers you need below.

All Game Show Gauntlet Quest Answers

Each Game Show Gauntlet Quest has four questions, each pertaining to the fascinating Fallout lore. Answer a question correctly and you will get to move onto the next room and the next question. Get the answer wrong and your quest is over. If you complete all four rooms by answering all four questions right then you will get a reward at the end. This can be anything from a few bottles of Nuka-Cola Quantum to a new Mr. Handy!

14-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

Who was the insane leader of the Republic of Dave? I’m going to say Dave What was Rivet City before the war? Aircraft Carrier Sarah Lyons is a member of what group? Brotherhood of Steel Who was trapped on the roof of Trinity Tower? Rex Goodman

15-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

What famous statue lost its head in the Capital Wasteland? Abraham Lincoln What little boy was trapped in a refrigerator in the Commonwealth? Billy Super Mutants were created using… Forced Evolutionary Virus What group worships the Glow? Children of Atom

16-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

Who is the most famous reporter in Diamond City? Piper Wright Who was the sheriff of Megaton? Lucas Simms What deadly creature lurks in the Salem Museum of Witchcraft? Deathclaw Who is the DJ for Galaxy News Radio? Three Dog

17-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

The Children of Atom make their home in what region of the Commonwealth? The Glowing Sea Where was Lorenzo Cabot held prisoner? Parson State Insane Asylum Which of the following is not a location in the Commonwealth? Harbor Hotel Where was Kellog’s headquarters? Fort Hagen

18-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

What book was Moira trying to write? Wasteland Survival Guide What was Moira’s last name? Brown What store does Moira send the Lone Wanderer to for food? Super-Duper Mart Which of these did Moira not send the Lone Wanderer to? Nuka-Cola Plant

19-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

What is the Settlement closest to Vault 111? Sanctuary Who trims the bushes in Sanctuary? Codsworth Who is hanging around the Red Rocket near Sanctuary? Dogmeat The Great War started just before which holiday? Halloween

20-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

How did the Brotherhood of Steel arrive in the Commonwealth? In an airship What Brotherhood of Steel member took shelter in the Cambridge Police Station? Paladin Danse and Scribe Haylen Which advanced technology is used by many Brotherhood of Steel members? Power Armor What was the Brotherhood of Steel seeking at Mass Fusion HQ? Beryllium agitator

21-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

What is the name of the Children of Atom base on Far Harbor Island? The Nucleus The Far Harbor Island is in what former state? It’s in Maine What is DiMA? Synth Why did Kasumi Nakano run away to Acadia? She believed she was a synth.

22-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

Who is the old psychic with the Minutemen? Mama Murphy What military group occupied Project Purity before it could be activated? Enclave Who is the crazy mechanic in the Railroad? Tinker Tom What eyesore did Allistar Tenpenny want gone? Megaton

23-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

Name one of the Raider gangs in Nuka-World! Choose Disciples, Operators or The Pack What weapon is needed to defeat Ryker? Squirt Gun What are the Hubologists after? A Spaceship Which of these is not a flavor of Nuka-Cola? Nuka Fresh

24-Hour Duration Questions & Answers

Who were the military mercenaries in the Capital Wasteland? Talon Company What organization created the Synths? The Institute What monument did Hannibal Hamlin want to restore? Lincoln Memorial What was the name of the Super Mutant Behemoth hiding in the Boston Common Pond? Swan

All Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest Rewards

If you answer every question correctly you will not only earn the adoration of your fellow Dwellers, but you will also gain some great rewards. Upon completion of the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest you can receive any number of the following rewards:

Mr. Handy

Pet Carrier

Caps

Nuka-Cola Quantum

Lunch Box

So there you have it, every answer to the questions posed on the Fallout Shelter Game Show Gauntlet Quest! Make sure you check back every week to be in with a chance of trying out the next Game Show Gauntlet quest in Fallout Shelter!

For more Fallout fun and to test your knowledge of the entire gaming series, try out our Ultimate Fallout Trivia Quiz. For guides and tips, we also have Mirelurk locations in Fallout 76 or a helpful Fallout 4’s Echoes of the Past guide.

