Hogwarts Legacy’s Cats Will Not Hesitate to Avada Kedavra You if You Cross Them

There seems to be an abundance of cats in Hogwarts Legacy, and you can easily encounter several of them while exploring Hogwarts Castle. Most players are happy to spend a few seconds petting these cute creatures, but others can’t seem to hold back from hitting them with spells. You can search Hogwarts Legacy cats on YouTube, and you should find many videos where players cast magic on the animals.

The developer are of course aware of this, and have made an effort to protect the poor little things as cats will be shielded by a Protego spell whenever you attack them. However, it does not stop there because the animal will immediately retaliate with Avada Kevara, instantly killing your character.

After seeing how some people have treated cats in the game, devs made a fun little internal thing that I couldn't not share: pic.twitter.com/8T17LMlyEZ — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) March 13, 2023

Avalanche Community Manager Chandler Wood has shared this small project on Twitter by posting a 20-second video showcasing the mechanic in action. He claims this is only an inside joke among the development team and will not become a part of the official game.

Personally, this is a little disappointing as it’s such a hilarious mechanic that would add more flavor to the game.

That said, we have little doubt it’s only a matter of time before someone creates a mod that allows cats to cast Avada Kedavra. Considering the passion of the modders, I won’t be surprised if the mod hits Nexus Mods at some point over the next few weeks.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

