GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars Finale Adds 2 New Cars, Up to 3x GTA$ & RP, & More

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The Last Dose is as final as the name sounds

The end of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars saga is here, and The Last Dose, the final chapter, has a plethora of rewards for players to rake in. After getting a trailer last week, the dramatic ending featuring the not-actually-dead Dr. Isaiah Friedlander has five brand-new missions that will offer double GTA$ and RP through March 29 (as well as players who complete The First Dose).

Besides the new story, there’s plenty more to enjoy. There are two new cars coming with the free update: the Supercar Ocelot Virtue and the Willard Eudora Muscle car. The Ocelot Virtue will be available to GTA+ Members, and the Willard Eudora is able to be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom (until March 29).

There are also new clothes being added with Wide Pants and Branded Cardigans. Rare customizable will also be available as rewards for The Last Dose missions, including Floral Guffy Pool Sliders, a Black Enema Flourish Ski mask, a Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask, a Lime Leopard Slab, and Canvas Shoes. These will only be available as rewards until March 29.

It’s also a great time to play the game in general. Until March 23, players will get 1.5x GTA$ and RP for doing Fooligan Jobs as well as Double Supplies on Acid Lab Resupply Missions. Plus, Acid Production Speed will be increased by 1.5x.

Here are the new things coming to various stores with the update (although none of them are the fastest cars in the game):

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: Willard Eudora, Invetero Coquette D10, Pegassi Toros, Vapid Bullet, Hijak Ruston

Luxury Autos Showroom: Overflod Tyrant, Grotti X80

Lucky Wheel: Pegassi Infernus Classic

Prize Ride Challenge: Coil Brawler

Test Track: Maibatsu Penumbra FF, Imponte Beater Dukes

Console players can enjoy double GTA$ and RP on Sumo (Remix) and triple GRA$ and RP on Overtime Rumble.

