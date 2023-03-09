GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose Officially Launches Next Week

Image Source: Rockstar Games

War is officially coming to a close in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games announced that Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose is officially launching next week. In a brand new trailer for the event, Dax and the Fooliganz must push back against the Powers That Be.

The final update in this ongoing storyline in GTA Online is set to include five new missions that will reveal the connections between the mysterious drug trade and Dr. Isiah Friedlander. And for anyone wondering, yes, that is the same Doctor from before. It has been established that killing him previously in the story mode, 10 years ago, was not canon.

If you’ve yet to play this story, there’s still time to jump in, as The First Dose introduces you to Nervous Ron Jakowski and the Fooliganz in Blaine County, where you’ll explore the ins and outs of the psychedelics trade. Alongside plenty of great missions and XP, you’ll get access to The Freakshop headquarters and the opportunity to upgrade the new Brickade 6×6 into a full-blown mobile Acid Lab.

Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose arrives in GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16, 2023, as part of a free update. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below.

Related Posts