Fastest Cars in GTA Online & GTA 5

When you’re running from the cops in GTA 5 or racing in GTA Online, speed is king. With hundreds of vehicles to choose from it can be hard to decide what to drive and what’s worth the money. Some of these cars might not handle the best, but they’ll undoubtedly be able to outrun pretty much any other car on a straightaway. Here are the fastest cars in GTA Online and GTA 5.

Fastest Cars in GTA 5

First off are the fastest cars you can get in the story mode of GTA 5. Most of them are not cheap, so you’ll need to save up some money to get your hands on these speed demons.

Model Class Top Speed (mph) Cost Pißwasser Dominator Muscle 126.5 $315,000 Z-Type Sports Classics 126.25 $950,000 Adder Super 124.75 $1,000,000 T20 Super 122.25 $2,200,000 Osiris Super 122 $1,950,000 Zentorno Super 122 $725,000 Monroe Sports Classics 122 $490,000 Turismo R Super 121.75 $500,000 Massacro (Stock & Racecar) Sports 121.75 Racecar: $385,000

Stock: $275,000 Entity XF Super 121.5 $795,000 Source: GTABase

Fastest Cars in GTA Online

Now it’s time for actual speed. Some of those cars in GTA 5 story mode have a bit of get-up-and-go, but they don’t even reach the same levels of speed compared to what’s available in GTA Online. Since the prices can vary in GTA Online, some of the costs below are averages. This will be indicated with (Avg).

Model Class Top Speed (mph) Cost Vigilante Super 147 $3,750,000 ZR380 (Arena) Sports 140.5 $1,873,320 (Avg) Weevil Custom Muscle 137.5 $980,000 Scramjet Super 137 $3,480,000 Pariah Sports 136 $1,420,000 Itali RSX Sports 135.3 $3,031,875 (Avg) Toreador Sports Classics 135.25 $3,660,000 Imperator (Arena) Muscle 132.75 $2,001,470 811 Super 132.5 $1,135,000 Deveste Eight Super 131.75 $1,795,000 Source: GTABase

That’s all there is to know about the fastest cars in GTA Online and GTA 5. Now don’t spend the money from your shark cards all in one place; there are plenty of fast cars on these lists for under $1,000,000. Part of being a successful criminal is knowing a good deal when you see it!

