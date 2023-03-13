Connect with us

Image Source: Rockstar Games/Rockstar North
Fastest Cars in GTA Online & GTA 5

It’s time to embrace your inner zoomer.
When you’re running from the cops in GTA 5 or racing in GTA Online, speed is king. With hundreds of vehicles to choose from it can be hard to decide what to drive and what’s worth the money. Some of these cars might not handle the best, but they’ll undoubtedly be able to outrun pretty much any other car on a straightaway. Here are the fastest cars in GTA Online and GTA 5.

Fastest Cars in GTA 5

First off are the fastest cars you can get in the story mode of GTA 5. Most of them are not cheap, so you’ll need to save up some money to get your hands on these speed demons.

ModelClassTop Speed (mph)Cost
Pißwasser DominatorMuscle126.5$315,000
Z-TypeSports Classics126.25$950,000
AdderSuper124.75$1,000,000
T20Super122.25$2,200,000
OsirisSuper122$1,950,000
ZentornoSuper122$725,000
MonroeSports Classics122$490,000
Turismo RSuper121.75$500,000
Massacro (Stock & Racecar)Sports121.75Racecar: $385,000
Stock: $275,000
Entity XFSuper121.5$795,000
Source: GTABase

Fastest Cars in GTA Online

Now it’s time for actual speed. Some of those cars in GTA 5 story mode have a bit of get-up-and-go, but they don’t even reach the same levels of speed compared to what’s available in GTA Online. Since the prices can vary in GTA Online, some of the costs below are averages. This will be indicated with (Avg).

ModelClassTop Speed (mph)Cost
VigilanteSuper147$3,750,000
ZR380 (Arena)Sports140.5$1,873,320 (Avg)
Weevil CustomMuscle137.5$980,000
ScramjetSuper137$3,480,000
PariahSports136$1,420,000
Itali RSXSports135.3$3,031,875 (Avg)
ToreadorSports Classics135.25$3,660,000
Imperator (Arena)Muscle132.75$2,001,470
811Super132.5$1,135,000
Deveste EightSuper131.75$1,795,000
Source: GTABase

That’s all there is to know about the fastest cars in GTA Online and GTA 5. Now don’t spend the money from your shark cards all in one place; there are plenty of fast cars on these lists for under $1,000,000. Part of being a successful criminal is knowing a good deal when you see it!

