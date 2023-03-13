Fastest Cars in GTA Online & GTA 5
It’s time to embrace your inner zoomer.
When you’re running from the cops in GTA 5 or racing in GTA Online, speed is king. With hundreds of vehicles to choose from it can be hard to decide what to drive and what’s worth the money. Some of these cars might not handle the best, but they’ll undoubtedly be able to outrun pretty much any other car on a straightaway. Here are the fastest cars in GTA Online and GTA 5.
Fastest Cars in GTA 5
First off are the fastest cars you can get in the story mode of GTA 5. Most of them are not cheap, so you’ll need to save up some money to get your hands on these speed demons.
|Model
|Class
|Top Speed (mph)
|Cost
|Pißwasser Dominator
|Muscle
|126.5
|$315,000
|Z-Type
|Sports Classics
|126.25
|$950,000
|Adder
|Super
|124.75
|$1,000,000
|T20
|Super
|122.25
|$2,200,000
|Osiris
|Super
|122
|$1,950,000
|Zentorno
|Super
|122
|$725,000
|Monroe
|Sports Classics
|122
|$490,000
|Turismo R
|Super
|121.75
|$500,000
|Massacro (Stock & Racecar)
|Sports
|121.75
|Racecar: $385,000
Stock: $275,000
|Entity XF
|Super
|121.5
|$795,000
Fastest Cars in GTA Online
Now it’s time for actual speed. Some of those cars in GTA 5 story mode have a bit of get-up-and-go, but they don’t even reach the same levels of speed compared to what’s available in GTA Online. Since the prices can vary in GTA Online, some of the costs below are averages. This will be indicated with (Avg).
|Model
|Class
|Top Speed (mph)
|Cost
|Vigilante
|Super
|147
|$3,750,000
|ZR380 (Arena)
|Sports
|140.5
|$1,873,320 (Avg)
|Weevil Custom
|Muscle
|137.5
|$980,000
|Scramjet
|Super
|137
|$3,480,000
|Pariah
|Sports
|136
|$1,420,000
|Itali RSX
|Sports
|135.3
|$3,031,875 (Avg)
|Toreador
|Sports Classics
|135.25
|$3,660,000
|Imperator (Arena)
|Muscle
|132.75
|$2,001,470
|811
|Super
|132.5
|$1,135,000
|Deveste Eight
|Super
|131.75
|$1,795,000
That’s all there is to know about the fastest cars in GTA Online and GTA 5. Now don’t spend the money from your shark cards all in one place; there are plenty of fast cars on these lists for under $1,000,000. Part of being a successful criminal is knowing a good deal when you see it!
