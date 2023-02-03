News
GTA Online’s First Dose Hard Mode Pays Huge Dividends This Coming Week
The war rages on.
Published on
GTA Online players are getting a boatload of new features in this week’s latest update, as Rockstar Games revealed that the Los Santos Drug Wars is in full swing. Specifically, demand for the newest product has Acid Lab Sell Missions and Acid Lab Resupply Missions yielding way more than they usually do.
Alongside this, The First Dose Hard Mode event is set to conclude, and boy, does it have some solid incentives. Here is everything you need to know about what this coming in the update.
- 15.X GTA$ and RP on Acid Lab Sell Missions
- Double Supplies in Acid Lab Resupply Missions
- 30% off the MTL Brickade 6×6 with the Acid Lab installed
- Double GTA$ and RP on Hasta La Vista
- The Hard Mode First Dose Event Ends February 8:
- Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode to receive the Green Fooliganz livery for the MTL Brickade 6X6
- Complete three different First Dose missions on Hard Mode to receive the Safari Ranger Livery for the Överflöd Entity MT
- Complete all 6 First Dose missions on Hard Mode to receive an exclusive Pump Shotgun tint
- Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode in less than 10 minutes to receive the Speed Demon livery for the Übermacht Cypher
- Complete any First Dose mission on Hard Mode without dying to receive the Kisama Drifter livery for the Annis 300R
- Double GTA$ on Taxi Job Tips and additional Taxi Bonuses:
- Free Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar Shirt for owning a Taxi
- Complete 1 successful fare during Taxi Work to receive GTA$100,000
- Earn GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work and receive an additional GTA$100,000
- Additional GTA$100,000 bonus, free Mustard Vinyl and Mustard Vinyl Cut Jackets for earning GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work
- Only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Free Manor Geo Track Pants for earning GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work
- Free Manor Geo Hat and Hoodie for earning GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work
- HSW Test Ride: Übermacht Sentinel XS
- This week’s HSW Time Trial is from Terminal to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness
- This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport: The Karin Everon (Off-road), Ocelot Penetrator (Super), Gallivanter Baller ST (SUV), Declasse Tulip (Muscle, 30% off), and Bravado Youga Classic (Van, 50% off)
- On Display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Invetero Coquette D10 (Sports) and the Grotti Turismo R (Super)
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Grotti Stinger GT
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: players who place Top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row will earn the keys to a Declasse Lifeguard
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Pegassi Monroe (Sport), Sentinel Classic (Sport), and the Lampadati Tropos Rallye (Sport, 30% off)
- This week’s Gun Van offerings:
- Precision Rifle – 50% off
- Weapons – 10% off (20% off for GTA+ Members)
- Throwables – 15% off (30% off for GTA+ Members)
- Armor – 20% off (40% off for GTA+ Members)
- Grenade Launcher – 40% off (exclusively for GTA+ Members)
- Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Bravado Youga Classic, 30% off the Lampadati Tropos Rallye and Declasse Tulip
- Ongoing GTA+ Benefits: Free Taxi, double GTA$ on Taxi Work, free Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade, Lunar New Year Gifts: Yeti Year of the Rabbit Tee and Noh Painted Rabbit Mask, complimentary drinks at all bars and nightclubs, and more
- Prime Gaming Bonuses:GTA Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive a lump sum of GTA$125K for playing anytime this week, and players who connect before February 23 will receive the Twilight Painted Rabbit Mask to help bring in the Year of the Rabbit in style
