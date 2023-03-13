FaZe Booya Unveils Warzone 2 RAAL LMG Build That’s “New Meta” on Ashika Island

Activision

Warzone 2 continues to push its players to find the best and strongest loadouts that aren’t from the prevailing ‘meta’ which, right now, centers on the KV Broadside shotgun and its Dragon’s Breath ammunition. While the longer range meta is being dominated by the ISO Hemlock AR, there are options that continue to impress without being a leader in terms of pick-rate or prevalence.

One is the RAAL LMG which, despite its poor handling and mobility, offers near unmatched damage and magazine capacity. Now, FaZe Clan’s Booya has revealed his go-to loadout for Season Two’s Ashika Island, claiming it’s so strong it’s the “new meta” and that he expects it to grow in popularity when Season Two Reloaded drops.

In a March 12 YouTube video, the competitor and content creator outlined the class he’s currently using in Resurgence, stating it’s so strong that it makes Warzone 2 feel like Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

“I normally don’t like LMGs,” he explained, “but after using this it kinda changed my mind on how I feel about LMGs. This thing absolutely shreds [and] it feels like you’re playing multiplayer in Warzone.”

His specific build looks to further improve the RAAL’s accuracy, recoil and range, admittedly at the expense of mobility and handling. As a result, it’s most suited to posting up and gunning opponents at longer ranges. The full loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

FTAC Reaper Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Barrel: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

Because of the RAAL’s strength undoubtedly lying at longer-ranges, players will need a close-range weapon in their back pocket.

Right now, that’ll be the KV Broadside shotgun or Lachmann Sub SMG, both of which shred enemy armor up close. With the RAAL as your primary, you’ll be able to outgun nearly any opponents on Ashika Island.

Related Posts