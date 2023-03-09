Best Lachmann Sub Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The Lachmann Sub – which Call of Duty veterans may recognize as the MP5 of past titles – has emerged as a fan favorite in Season Two. But what are the best Lachmann Sub loadouts for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Here, we’re breaking that down for you.

Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 Loadout

With nerfs to the Fennec and Vaznev-9K coming in the Season Two update, players have been looking for an alternative SMG to have them covered at close ranges. That’s where the Lachmann Sub has come into its own, flying up the popularity charts as players realize it outguns almost every other weapon at its best ranges.

It does bounce slightly more than some of its SMG counterparts but, if players spend some time mastering its recoil, accurate shots will drop enemies in unparalleled fashion. Our recommended build balances recoil control and damage range, making sure it’s primed for the close to medium-range engagements players should be looking to use it in:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Magazine: 40 Round Mags

40 Round Mags Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Players can up the 40 Round Mags to the 50 Round Drums, but it will slow ADS and handling to some degree. This might be more appropriate for larger team modes (Trios & Quads) when players have to gun multiple enemies in quick succession.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Lachmann Sub Modern Warfare 2 Loadout

For Modern Warfare 2, you’ll want attachments that keep a lid on its recoil and maximize player accuracy. It’s also arguably more important to have rapid ADS given the faster-paced respawn multiplayer environment, so a stock and slightly different under barrel make the cut in our recommended setup:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

You’ll also notice we’ve only picked four attachments – any more will hinder the Lachmann’s ADS or mobility and we don’t personally think it’s worth another attachment. If you insist though, an optic or mag adjustment stands out as the most appropriate depending on how you play.

That’s all there is to know about the best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As always, this update may change as the meta does for both titles, so keep checking back regularly as long as you want to use the MP5.

