Dying Light 2’s Developer Is Teasing a Dense & Epic New Fantasy Game

Image Source: Techland

Techland, the development team behind last year’s open-world survival horror adventure Dying Light 2, has offered a new look at their upcoming fantasy epic.

Details on the new project from Techland at this point still remain scarce but if the newly released concept art is anything to go by, players can expect a wholly unique and epic setting to explore. The developer clearly has high aspirations for the upcoming title as they are aiming to deliver a story-driven experience that builds on the previous success that has been enjoyed with the Dying Light franchise.

We never stop improving!



Our newest game is set to be a narrative-driven #fantasy epic with an exotic open world ready to be explored. We strive to create a compelling story-focused #AAA title that combines and refines the best aspects of gameplay that Techland is known for. pic.twitter.com/SuJ8vVWbrI — Techland (@TechlandGames) March 16, 2023

The concept art has garnered a lot of intrigue from players and it’s not hard to see why. The artwork teases a dense and positively massive world to explore which offers an idea of the sense of scale that Techland is aiming for with the project.

There’s still not much to go on for the actual plot of the game but it looks to center around a male protagonist who will be played from a third-person perspective. It also appears that the world will have a dash of sci-fi thrown in as shown by the crumbling planet – or moon – in the background.

It also seems possible that some parkour elements from the Dying Light series will be carried over to this title as the protagonist can be seen scaling a massive tree that overlooks his surroundings. Techland has earned its stripes when it comes to delivering exciting and fresh open-world experiences and it looks like the team is looking to set a new bar for itself.

Details first emerged about the game in a blog post on the Techland website which revealed that they had recruited some heavy hitters in the industry from CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, and Guerilla Games. One of the most notable additions to the team was Karolina Strachya who served as Narrative Lead for both The Witcher 2: Assassin of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Related Posts