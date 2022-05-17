Dying Light Developer Techland Working on Fantasy AAA Open-World RPG With Witcher 3 Veterans

Today Techland announced via press release that a new team is being assembled to work on a fantasy AAA open-world action RPG.

Interestingly, at the helm of this new project, we find CD Projekt RED veterans who have worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more.

The press release included the first artwork of the game, which you can see above, and a comment from Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka, who also promised that support for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will continue for at least five years.

“We’re very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far. Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least 5 years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor. At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.”

We also get a list of the developers already involved in working on the game.