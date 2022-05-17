Dying Light Developer Techland Working on Fantasy AAA Open-World RPG With Witcher 3 Veterans
Today Techland announced via press release that a new team is being assembled to work on a fantasy AAA open-world action RPG.
Interestingly, at the helm of this new project, we find CD Projekt RED veterans who have worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more.
The press release included the first artwork of the game, which you can see above, and a comment from Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka, who also promised that support for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will continue for at least five years.
“We’re very happy with what we have accomplished with the Dying Light franchise so far. Moreover, our journey with Dying Light 2 Stay Human has only just begun as we plan to support this game for at least 5 years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor. At the same time, our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.”
We also get a list of the developers already involved in working on the game.
- Karolina Stachyra – Narrative Director who previously worked with CD Projekt Red on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, plus its DLCs
- Arkadiusz Borowik – Narrative Lead who previously worked with CD Projekt Red on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, plus its DLCs
- Bartosz Ochman – Open World Director who previously worked on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt
- Mario Maltezos – Creative Director who previously worked with companies like Ubisoft (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), Warner Bros. (Mad Max), and Microsoft
- David McClure – Lead Game Designer previously associated with Arkane Studios (Deathloop), Deep Silver, and Playground Games
- Kevin Quaid – Lead Animator with over 8 years of experience at Guerrilla Games, working on titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and its expansion, The Frozen Wilds
- Marcin Surosz – Lead UI/UX Designer with amazing skill in defining players’ needs, formerly with People Can Fly