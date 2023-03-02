Connect with us

All Feldcroft Collection Chest Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite
Guides

All Feldcroft Collection Chest Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Discover hidden treasures throughout the Feldcroft Region.
Published on

Out of all the regions in Hogwarts Legacy, Feldcroft has the highest amount of treasures that can be used to decorate the Room of Requirement or upgrade Gear. Players can also unlock these rewards to maximize the Conjuration section, getting them one step closer to completing the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to find all the Feldcroft Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find All Feldcroft Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Those searching for Collection Chests in the Feldcroft Region can look around various locations, such as Bandit Camps, villages, the Moonstone Garden, and the Feldcroft Catacomb. You can look for chest icons on the mini-map to get a better layout of the area and cast Revelio to reveal the item’s location. Furthermore, witches or wizards can get around quicker by using their brooms or mounts to fly, as well as the fast-travel system of the Floo Flames.

For starters, you can check out our Irondale Collection Chest location guide to unlock a few items for the Feldcroft Region. Once players complete this task, they can scavenge for the remaining chests.

Moonstone Garden Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Moonstone Garden Feldcroft Region Location in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

When you enter the Moonstone Garden entryway, you can find a Collection Chest hidden behind a doorway with triquetra and circle symbols, which you may have previously encountered during the Centaur and the Stone quest. You must use Accio on the handles with the same icons to solve this puzzle and claim your prize.

Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Moonstone Garden Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Diving Point in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After players unlock the first chest in the Moonstone Garden, they must locate and dive into a whirlpool in the following room with the butterfly puzzle. However, you must eliminate a few Dugbogs to reach a tunnel and obtain your reward.

Unlocking Moonstone Garden Feldcroft Collection Chest in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Location
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Another Collection Chest can be found inside one of the tents at the enemy camp.

Opening Collection Chest in Feldcroft Small Bandit Camp
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2 Waypoint in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players can take down several opponents in a Small Bandit Camp to discover a reward inside a tent.

Collection Chest Location in Small Bandit Camp
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Medium Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Medium Bandit Camp Feldcroft Location
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The next item isn’t too far from the other Small Bandit Camp, but it does require you to go into a mining site filled with malicious goblins. Players can search for a chest near stacks of crates after they travel up the stairs or ladder.

Collection Chest near Stack of Crates
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Catacomb Collection Chest Location

Feldcroft Catacomb Location
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once you enter the Feldcroft Catacomb in Hogwarts Legacy, you must move a crate with Accio to get to a Collection Chest.

Using crate to reach Collection Chest
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Catacomb Collection Chest Location 2

Tunnel to Collection Chest
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players must go deeper inside the catacomb and clear the blockage near a table with candles, which may seem familiar to those who played In The Shadow Of Time quest. If you haven’t completed this mission, you must collect all the bones with Accio to produce a bridge in the following area. Then, you can go through a tunnel and unlock a Collection Chest.

Unlocking Feldcroft Catacomb Collection Chest 2 in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 3

Small Bandit Camp Location 3 in Feldcroft Region
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can spot a chest next to a tent and furnace at one of the Small Bandit camps in the Feldcroft Region.

Collection Chest near tent
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Feldcroft Village location
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Feldcroft village features four Collection Chests inside various houses. One of the first items can be found in a small home near the Floo Flame.

Collection Chest inside Feldcroft House
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Feldcroft House near Hamlet Shop
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can walk over to a house next to the Feldcroft Hamlet Shop to locate a chest on the ground.

Collection Chest near Quidditch Trophy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Collection Chests Location 3

Two Collection Chests in Feldcroft House
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

One of the houses across from the Floo Flame includes two Collection Chests: one is outside the home, and the second is on the top floor.

Bandit Camp Castle Collection Chests Location

Bandit Camp Castle Location in Feldcroft Region
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

At the Rookwood Castle, you can find a chest inside one of the enemy’s tents.

Collection inside tent at Rookwood Castle
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Next, players must walk over to the other side to get another object:

Searching for second Collection Chest in Bandit Camp Castle
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Collection Chest Location 4

Small Bandit Camp Collection Chest Location 4

Witches or wizards can find a Collection Chest north of the Rookwood Castle, inside a Small Bandit Camp structure.

Locating a chest in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

North Feldcroft Small Bandit Camp Location in Hogwarts Legacy
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players can teleport to the North Feldcroft Floo Flame to get to a Small Bandit Camp, which has a Collection Chest underneath a canopy.

Collection Chest in North Feldcroft
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Location 2
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The following reward can be acquired in another Small Bandit Camp of North Feldcroft within an enemy base.

Searching for the Collection Chest in North Feldcroft
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 3

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Location 3
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

At the edge of a cliff in North Feldcroft, you can spot an item in a Small Bandit Camp near an Ancient Magic Hotspot and Merlin Trial.

North Feldcroft Collection Chest near stack of crates
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

West Hogwarts Valley Medium Bandit Camp Collection Chest Location

Medium Bandit Camp in West Hogwarts Valley Location
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The last Collection Chest is by the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, within a Medium Bandit Camp. However, players must travel farther up the base to get to the treasure.

Collection Chest in West Hogwarts Valley
Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After you unlock the last Collection Chest, you can use your rewards in the Room of Requirement for decorations or upgrades.

That does it for our guide on how to find all the Feldcroft Collection Chest locations in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to uncover more valuables, you can check out our guide on all Hogsmeade Collection Chest locations. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional information.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top