All Feldcroft Collection Chest Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Out of all the regions in Hogwarts Legacy, Feldcroft has the highest amount of treasures that can be used to decorate the Room of Requirement or upgrade Gear. Players can also unlock these rewards to maximize the Conjuration section, getting them one step closer to completing the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to find all the Feldcroft Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find All Feldcroft Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Those searching for Collection Chests in the Feldcroft Region can look around various locations, such as Bandit Camps, villages, the Moonstone Garden, and the Feldcroft Catacomb. You can look for chest icons on the mini-map to get a better layout of the area and cast Revelio to reveal the item’s location. Furthermore, witches or wizards can get around quicker by using their brooms or mounts to fly, as well as the fast-travel system of the Floo Flames.

For starters, you can check out our Irondale Collection Chest location guide to unlock a few items for the Feldcroft Region. Once players complete this task, they can scavenge for the remaining chests.

Moonstone Garden Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

When you enter the Moonstone Garden entryway, you can find a Collection Chest hidden behind a doorway with triquetra and circle symbols, which you may have previously encountered during the Centaur and the Stone quest. You must use Accio on the handles with the same icons to solve this puzzle and claim your prize.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Moonstone Garden Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After players unlock the first chest in the Moonstone Garden, they must locate and dive into a whirlpool in the following room with the butterfly puzzle. However, you must eliminate a few Dugbogs to reach a tunnel and obtain your reward.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Another Collection Chest can be found inside one of the tents at the enemy camp.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players can take down several opponents in a Small Bandit Camp to discover a reward inside a tent.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Medium Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The next item isn’t too far from the other Small Bandit Camp, but it does require you to go into a mining site filled with malicious goblins. Players can search for a chest near stacks of crates after they travel up the stairs or ladder.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Catacomb Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once you enter the Feldcroft Catacomb in Hogwarts Legacy, you must move a crate with Accio to get to a Collection Chest.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Catacomb Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players must go deeper inside the catacomb and clear the blockage near a table with candles, which may seem familiar to those who played In The Shadow Of Time quest. If you haven’t completed this mission, you must collect all the bones with Accio to produce a bridge in the following area. Then, you can go through a tunnel and unlock a Collection Chest.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 3

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can spot a chest next to a tent and furnace at one of the Small Bandit camps in the Feldcroft Region.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Feldcroft village features four Collection Chests inside various houses. One of the first items can be found in a small home near the Floo Flame.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You can walk over to a house next to the Feldcroft Hamlet Shop to locate a chest on the ground.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Feldcroft Collection Chests Location 3

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

One of the houses across from the Floo Flame includes two Collection Chests: one is outside the home, and the second is on the top floor.

Bandit Camp Castle Collection Chests Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

At the Rookwood Castle, you can find a chest inside one of the enemy’s tents.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Next, players must walk over to the other side to get another object:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp Collection Chest Location 4

Witches or wizards can find a Collection Chest north of the Rookwood Castle, inside a Small Bandit Camp structure.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Players can teleport to the North Feldcroft Floo Flame to get to a Small Bandit Camp, which has a Collection Chest underneath a canopy.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The following reward can be acquired in another Small Bandit Camp of North Feldcroft within an enemy base.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Small Bandit Camp North Feldcroft Collection Chest Location 3

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

At the edge of a cliff in North Feldcroft, you can spot an item in a Small Bandit Camp near an Ancient Magic Hotspot and Merlin Trial.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

West Hogwarts Valley Medium Bandit Camp Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The last Collection Chest is by the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, within a Medium Bandit Camp. However, players must travel farther up the base to get to the treasure.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After you unlock the last Collection Chest, you can use your rewards in the Room of Requirement for decorations or upgrades.

That does it for our guide on how to find all the Feldcroft Collection Chest locations in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to uncover more valuables, you can check out our guide on all Hogsmeade Collection Chest locations. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional information.

Related Posts