The Golden Snitch is one of the most sought after items of the Harry Potter universe; synonymous with victory and wealth. Though Quidditch is absent from Hogwarts Legacy, the winged bauble serves another purpose, leading you towards a different kind of treasure. Follow its path, and learn how to get the Golden Snitch chest in the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Golden Snitch in Hogwarts Legacy There For?

The Golden Snitch will appear before you in the Room of Requirement as part of the quest of the same name. Your character will muse that it whizzed by so swiftly they’re uncertain it was really even there, so follow that cue and chase after that shiny ball of gold.

The Golden Snitch’s purpose is actually quite straightforward, teaching you that using certain spells at the right time can reveal previously unseen bounty. In this case, Accio will be your best friend; after a brief chase, you will spot a chest near a rather sassy moving painting. First, use Accio on the trunk on the right hand side to access an adjacent room, and once you are in there, face the chest and cast Accio again to pull it towards you.

It will still be on the other side of the wooden planks, but it will be within arm’s reach, allowing you to open it up and take its contents of a random piece of gear.

Can You Catch the Golden Snitch in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, you cannot actually catch the Golden Snitch itself. Your House will not be awarded 150 points for your dexterity. The sole purpose of the Golden Snitch at this time is to serve as a clue for this simple puzzle, rather than be the object of desire itself.

But at the very least, now you can appease its curiosity by getting the Golden Snitch chest in the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy. While you consider your newfound loot, you might also be interested in the guides below. Unless you’re a Ravenclaw, in which case you’ve probably already read them all, nerd.

