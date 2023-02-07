Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy allows players to become their own customizable student in the magical school of Hogwarts. That means being able to somewhat pick one of the four houses, such as Gryffindor and Slytherin, that have been central to the Harry Potter series. Here is how to get Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Join Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy

After a lengthy introduction, your character will find themselves at Hogwarts under the Sorting Hat. The hat will give you a little quiz that will determine which house you will join.

The first thing the hat says is, “You come here with preferences and preconceptions — certain expectations.” The game gives you two options: “I can’t wait to start classes” and “I can’t wait to explore.” Either answer is fine and does not affect which house is chosen.

The next question is, “Hmm. I wonder. Hmm. I detect something in you. A certain sense of — hmm — what is it?” The question gives four options, and you need to pick “Curiosity” for the Sorting Hat to place you in Ravenclaw.

Don’t worry if you pick the wrong option, as the Sorting Hat gives you the final say after the quiz and can simply pick Ravenclaw among the four houses. The decision is final after confirming your choice though, and there is no way to change your house after.

You will not get these questions if you have already linked your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts beforehand, as you have already done the house quiz and will automatically place you.

That is how to get Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click the links below for more helpful guides.

Related Posts