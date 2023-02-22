How to Find All of the Collection Chests in Irondale in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The wizarding settlement of Irondale is located in the Feldcroft Region and was initially founded by goblin kind to mine iron. But, of course, it didn’t take too long for it to be inhabited by witches and wizards to gather these valuable resources, creating a thriving civilization filled with treasures. So, if you want to collect these rewards, we’ll show you how to find all the Irondale Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Irondale Collection Chest Locations

Compared to other regions on the map, Irondale is relatively far away from Hogwarts, so you may want to unlock your broomstick from the Flying class to get there faster. It’s also recommended to have the Alohomora spell by completing the Caretaker’s Lunar Lament quest with Gladwin Moon. However, it isn’t required to obtain Alohomora Levels 2 and 3 since these abilities are not needed for this task.

Irondale Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can find a chest to the right of the Hamlet Shop, where they must use Alohomora to open the Level 1 door. Once inside, you can cast Revelio to reveal the object’s location near a bed and dresser.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Irondale Collection Chest Location 2

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Another Collection Chest of Hogwarts Legacy can be found inside one of the houses near the windmill. You can cast Revelio again to pinpoint its destination because it will be hidden behind a wall.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Irondale Collection Chest Location 3

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The last chest is near the top of the waterfall above the Irondale waypoint. Players can search for a gigantic water wheel and stone bridge with a pathway to the item (you can use your broomstick to get there quickly.)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

All you have to do is jump across the gap to reach the reward on the wooden platform.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Collection Chest rewards can vary for each player due to the randomized system of Hogwarts Legacy. Nonetheless, you’ll most likely receive cosmetics, Conjurations, or Wand Handles. Those unfamiliar with Conjurations should note that these are furniture items for the Room of Requirement and can be placed down with the Conjuring spell.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find all the Irondale Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to open eye chests.

