All Map Icons and Meanings in Hogwarts Legacy

Like the majority of modern RPGs, Hogwarts Legacy features a map for players to use to help them navigate their way from point A to point B. At first, it may be a little intimidating with the sheer number of various icons on display, but after some time, things do start clicking into place. For those who’ve sought an explainer on all map icons and meaning in Hogwarts Legacy, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it, shall we?

What Are All the Map Icons and What Do They Mean in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Overall, there are three different map layouts in Hogwarts Legacy: the World Map, Hogsmeade, and Hogwarts. We’ll go through all three down below as some of them have their own unique icons.

Hogwarts Map Icons

Floo Flame Icons : These are the game’s fast travel points. If the Floo Flame is white, it means you haven’t discovered it yet so you won’t be able to fast travel there. On the other hand, if it’s green, it means you’ve discovered it and you can fast travel there.

: These are the game’s fast travel points. If the Floo Flame is white, it means you haven’t discovered it yet so you won’t be able to fast travel there. On the other hand, if it’s green, it means you’ve discovered it and you can fast travel there. Flag Icon : These represent the six different sections of Hogwarts Castle.

: These represent the six different sections of Hogwarts Castle. Door Icons : These symbolize entrances/exits to the open-world of Hogwarts Legacy.

: These symbolize entrances/exits to the open-world of Hogwarts Legacy. Shield Icons : These are story and side quests. Story quests are yellow, while side quests are grey.

: These are story and side quests. Story quests are yellow, while side quests are grey. Sun Icon : Once you’ve progressed far enough into the game, you’ll unlock the Room of Requirement. This Sun icon represents the Floo Flames for the secret rooms in the game, like the Room of Requirement.

: Once you’ve progressed far enough into the game, you’ll unlock the Room of Requirement. This Sun icon represents the Floo Flames for the secret rooms in the game, like the Room of Requirement. Broom Icon: These represent all the broom racing events.

Hogsmeade Map Icons

Scroll Icon : This is the Tomes and Scrolls trader, where you can purchase conjurations.

: This is the Tomes and Scrolls trader, where you can purchase conjurations. Wheat Icon : This is The Magic Neep trader, where you can purchase plants, seeds, and fertilizer.

: This is The Magic Neep trader, where you can purchase plants, seeds, and fertilizer. Snitch Icon : This is the Sprintwitches Sporting Needs shop, where you can purchase broomsticks and acquire broom upgrades.

: This is the Sprintwitches Sporting Needs shop, where you can purchase broomsticks and acquire broom upgrades. Scissors Icon : Signifies Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium and in here you can change your hairstyle and the look of your playable character.

: Signifies Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium and in here you can change your hairstyle and the look of your playable character. Topcoat Icon : This is Gladrags Wizardwear and in here you’ll be able to purchase snazzy new clothes and gear.

: This is Gladrags Wizardwear and in here you’ll be able to purchase snazzy new clothes and gear. Potion Bottle Icon : This is J. Pippin’s Potions and you can purchase potions, potion recipes and various ingredients in here.

: This is J. Pippin’s Potions and you can purchase potions, potion recipes and various ingredients in here. Wand Icon : Ollivanders’ wand shop is where you’ll get your magic wand.

: Ollivanders’ wand shop is where you’ll get your magic wand. Unicorn Horn Icon : Brood and Peck is a shop that sells beast byproducts that are used for crafting.

: Brood and Peck is a shop that sells beast byproducts that are used for crafting. Star Icon : This is a general icon for points of interest. Used for inns, abandoned buildings and the Joke Shop.

: This is a general icon for points of interest. Used for inns, abandoned buildings and the Joke Shop. Mushroom Icon: This symbolizes Dogweed and Deathcap, which is a plant shop with lots of magical plants like Chinese Chomping Cabbages, Venomous Tentaculars, and Mandrakes.

World Map Icons

Tent Icon : These are Bandit Camps for you to clear out. If there’s yellow tick next to it, it’s already been cleared out.

: These are Bandit Camps for you to clear out. If there’s yellow tick next to it, it’s already been cleared out. Wizard Icon : These are Battle Arenas. These must be unlocked by smashing ten vases in the vicinity of the arena. Inside, you’ll find a wave-based mode, much like the Dark Arts Battle Arena in the Forbidden Forest.

: These are Battle Arenas. These must be unlocked by smashing ten vases in the vicinity of the arena. Inside, you’ll find a wave-based mode, much like the Dark Arts Battle Arena in the Forbidden Forest. Spiderweb Icon : These are Spider Lairs for you to clear out.

: These are Spider Lairs for you to clear out. Cave Icon : These are Treasure Vaults.

: These are Treasure Vaults. Leaf Icon : These represent Merlin Trials.

: These represent Merlin Trials. Pawprint Icon : These are magical beast dens where you’ll find Puffskeins, Fwoopers, or Jobberknolls, etc.

: These are magical beast dens where you’ll find Puffskeins, Fwoopers, or Jobberknolls, etc. House Icon : Villages where you’ll find additional traders and side quests.

: Villages where you’ll find additional traders and side quests. Hog Icon : This represents Hogsmeade.

: This represents Hogsmeade. Gold Money Icon: These symbolise traders.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about all map icons and their meaning in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here is the fastest broom in the game to help you get to where you’re going a little bit quicker. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links down below.

