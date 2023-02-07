How to Open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy is full of secrets, odd trinkets, and peculiar furniture such as the Eye Chests. These chests have a literal eye on them that can peer at you, and refuse to be opened if they see you in their presence. Here is how to open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

Opening the Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Eye Chests are giant white chests with an eyeball on the front, and it actually works. These sentient chests will automatically lock up if you come too close, and cannot be opened through conventional means.

Opening the Eye Chests requires the Disillusionment Charm, which is given to players in the Secret of the Restricted Section main quest early in the game. The spell allows you to cloak yourself and turn invisible.

Equip the Disillusionment Charm when it is acquired, then cast the spell just out of the vision of the Eye Chest. Once invisible, simply walk up to the Eye Chest to open it and receive 500 Galleons.

Every Eye Chest contains 500 Galleons, so it is a good method to make money if you are low on cash and have remembered where they are located. The Eye Chests are placed all around Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, and casting the Revelio spell will make them easier to find.

That is how to open Eye Chests in Hogwarts Legacy. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides for the game.

