How to Lockpick in Hogwarts Legacy (Alohomora Spell)

If you’ve ever read or watched any of the series, then you know that Harry Potter’s famous school setting is brimming with intriguing areas to explore. In Avalance Softwares’ latest game, that statement rings even more true, as there are plenty of secrets locked away for you to uncover. In order to get to them, you’ll need to know how to lockpick in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s all you need to know.

Unlocking the Alohomora Spell

As you naturally progress throughout Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll attend classes and meet new characters that will teach you helpful spells. Pretty early on, one such character you’ll meet is the school Groundskeeper, Gladwin Moon.

When you first meet him, he’ll tell you he’s afraid of the Demiguise moon statues that are located all throughout Hogwarts. Moon then asks you to collect them all, even teaching you the Alohomora spell so that you can unlock any doors and locks that might prevent you from finding them all.

It’s important to note that you do need to return to Moon in order to access new areas via upgrades to your Alohomora spell. This can only be done after you’ve collected Demiguise statues and returned them to him.

How to Complete the Lockpick Minigame in Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes down to actually using the Alohomora spell to pick locks once cast, you’ll actually engage in a minigame that requires you to get both of your directional sticks placed in the proper direction in order to line up the gears you’re trying to pick.

All you have to look out for with each of these gears is a little twitch that occurs when you’re rotating the thumbstick. When you see it, you’ll know that this is the proper direction your lock should be spun in, so you’ll just need to go back to it after you pass it the first time. Do this for both the red and the green, and you should be able to progress.

That should be all you need to know about how to lockpick in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re still looking for more tips and information on the game, we’ve got plenty of other great stuff, including whether you should be a witch or wizard.