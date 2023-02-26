How to Find All of the Collections Chests in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy
Revelio all of Hogsmeade’s treasures.
Aside from the game’s titular School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you’ll spend a lot of your Hogwarts Legacy playtime in the pleasant town of Hogsmeade, which showcases various shops and missions. On top of that, players can find valuable chests around the area, where they can obtain Conjuring spell items for the Room of Requirements. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Hogsmeade Collection Chest locations in Hogwarts Legacy.
All Hogsmeade Collection Chest Locations in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogsmeade features five Collection Chests scattered throughout the town, primarily hidden in shops and houses. You can use the mini-map to locate chest icons and cast Revelio to search for them quickly. It’s also recommended to have the Alohomora spell from the Demiguise Statue storyline with Gladwin Moon since you’ll need it to reach certain items. Furthermore, you must at least collect enough of these magical objects to reach Level 3 for this ability to unlock specific doors in Hogsmeade.
The Three Broomsticks Collection Chest Location
One of the first Collection Chests is located on the top floor of the Three Broomsticks via the Private Room.
South Hogsmeade Collection Chest Location
Another reward can be found near the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame in one of the houses. You can take a right to find a Level 3 door, and the Collection Chest will be on the top floor next to a bed.
Spire Alley Collection Chest Location
Players can search for the next chest to the right of the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame inside a house with an Alohomora Level 3 lock. After you open the door, you can spot the object on the floor, underneath a window.
Hogsmeade House Collection Chest Location
A Collection Chest can be found inside one of the homes above Honeydukes, in which you must use Alohomora Level 3 to open it. Then, you can turn right to locate the object underneath a painting.
Ashwinder Hideout Collection Chest Location
Players must complete Natsai Onai’s relationship quest, A Basis for Blackmail, to unlock the Ashwinder Hideout near Hog’s Head. As a result, you can open the last Collection Chest of Hogsmeade in the same room where you’ll rescue Natsai (on the left side.)
Once you collect all the chests, you can head over to the Room of Requirement and decorate it with your new furniture items.
That does it for our guide on all the Hogsmeade Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to unlock additional items, you can check out our how to find all of the Collection Chests in the Forbidden Forest guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more helpful information.
- How to Blow up Loyalist Sentinel With Bombarda While They Charge Magic in Hogwarts Legacy
- How to Open All Hogwarts Legacy Treasure Vaults
- Top 15 Best Hogwarts Legacy Easter Eggs
- How to Slam a Leaping Loyalist Commander to the Ground in Hogwarts Legacy
- Should You Keep the Repository Contained or Open It in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained