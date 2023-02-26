How to Find All of the Collections Chests in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Aside from the game’s titular School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, you’ll spend a lot of your Hogwarts Legacy playtime in the pleasant town of Hogsmeade, which showcases various shops and missions. On top of that, players can find valuable chests around the area, where they can obtain Conjuring spell items for the Room of Requirements. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Hogsmeade Collection Chest locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Hogsmeade Collection Chest Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogsmeade features five Collection Chests scattered throughout the town, primarily hidden in shops and houses. You can use the mini-map to locate chest icons and cast Revelio to search for them quickly. It’s also recommended to have the Alohomora spell from the Demiguise Statue storyline with Gladwin Moon since you’ll need it to reach certain items. Furthermore, you must at least collect enough of these magical objects to reach Level 3 for this ability to unlock specific doors in Hogsmeade.

The Three Broomsticks Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

One of the first Collection Chests is located on the top floor of the Three Broomsticks via the Private Room.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

South Hogsmeade Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Another reward can be found near the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame in one of the houses. You can take a right to find a Level 3 door, and the Collection Chest will be on the top floor next to a bed.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Spire Alley Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players can search for the next chest to the right of the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame inside a house with an Alohomora Level 3 lock. After you open the door, you can spot the object on the floor, underneath a window.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade House Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

A Collection Chest can be found inside one of the homes above Honeydukes, in which you must use Alohomora Level 3 to open it. Then, you can turn right to locate the object underneath a painting.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Ashwinder Hideout Collection Chest Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Players must complete Natsai Onai’s relationship quest, A Basis for Blackmail, to unlock the Ashwinder Hideout near Hog’s Head. As a result, you can open the last Collection Chest of Hogsmeade in the same room where you’ll rescue Natsai (on the left side.)

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Once you collect all the chests, you can head over to the Room of Requirement and decorate it with your new furniture items.

That does it for our guide on all the Hogsmeade Collection Chests in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to unlock additional items, you can check out our how to find all of the Collection Chests in the Forbidden Forest guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more helpful information.

