All Demiguise Statue & Moon Locations: Man Behind the Moons Hogwarts Legacy Guide
Who has been messing with the Caretaker of Hogwarts?
Gladwin Moon is the eccentric Caretaker of Hogwarts who asks you to find hidden magical items that utterly terrify him. But, due to the map’s immense size, you may have difficulty searching for the objects he requested. To help with this challenging quest, we’ll show you all the Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to Find All Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy
The Demiguise statues are scattered throughout the world map of Hogwarts Legacy, which can only be picked up at night. So, if you need to fast-forward time, you can press ‘Wait’ in the main menu to carry on with your adventures.
It’s recommended to talk to Moon after you’ve found nine statues since he will provide you with Alohomora 2, a spell you will need to unlock doors for other Demiguises. Players can also get Alohomora 3 once they locate 13 additional statues around the map.
Hogwarts South Wing Demiguise Statue Location
Players can teleport to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame in Hogwarts Legacy to get to a statue in an out-of-order bathroom. You can go through the door beside the fast-travel waypoint and walk straight to the Gryffindor Tower. After this, players can take a left, where they must unlock the entrance to the bathroom with Alohomora.
The item will be in a hidden room behind the third stall with the Out of Order sign:
Hogwarts The Great Hall Demiguise Statue Location
At the Great Hall Floo Flame, you can walk forward and search for a locked door on the right to discover a Demiguise Moon.
Hogwarts Astronomy Wing Demiguise Statue Location
One of the Astronomy Wing objects is in Professor Fig’s Classroom (right across from the Floo Flame.) You can go upstairs to enter the room and pick up the statue near the fireplace.
Hogwarts Astronomy Wing Demiguise Statue Location 2
To reach another Astronomy Wing Demiguise destination, you can teleport to the Bell Tower Courtyard and take a left to enter a doorway. After this, players must go down a series of stairs until they reach the dragon statue, where they can locate a locked door on the right:
The item will be on a desk at the bottom-right corner of the classroom:
Hogwarts Astronomy Wing Demiguise Statue Location 3 (Alohomora 2)
The last Astronomy Wing Demiguise Moon in Hogwarts Legacy is near the Transfiguration Courtyard Floo Flame. You can turn around and head into the Defence Against The Dark Arts Tower to locate a locked door between two talking gargoyles (the statue will be right in front of you when you open it.)
Hogwarts The Bell Tower Wing Demiguise Statue Location
When players travel to the Hogwarts North Exit Floo Flame, they can turn around and spot a building to the left to open a door with Alohomora (on the first floor):
Hogwarts The Bell Tower Wing Demiguise Statue Location 2 (Alohomora 2)
The following Bell Tower Wing Demiguise Moon is inside Professor Howin’s place, which will be at the Beasts Classroom fast-travel waypoint. You’ll need to use Alohomora 2 to unlock this door, where the statue will be directly in front of the entryway:
Hogwarts The Library Annex Demiguise Statue Location
The following item will be in the Divination Classroom, so go up the stairs and climb up the ladder:
You should see the statue on the teacher’s desk:
Hogwarts The Library Annex Demiguise Statue Location 2
At the Library of Hogwarts Legacy, you can start making your way to the Restricted Section by using the stairs in the fenced area of this location:
Once you go down the stairs, you can keep going forward to search for the Demiguise near a door (it will be before the main entrance to the Restricted Section):
Hogwarts The Library Annex Demiguise Statue Location 3 (Alohomora 2)
Players can travel to the Bell Tower Courtyard and go through the large door next to the Floo Flame:
All you have to do now is go down the hallway and look to the right to find the locked door to the Demiguise Moon.
North Ford Bog Pitt-Upon-Ford Demiguise Statue Location
You can find a Demiguise at the Pitt-Upon Ford Floo Flame location by going to the second house on the right with a few pots and a red vehicle.
Then, you can head up to the top of the stairs to locate the item:
Hogsmeade Valley Demiguise Statue Location
Another object can be found near the Upper Hogsfield Floo Flame at the second house to the right, across from the Hamlet Shop. You’ll need to use Alohomora to get through the locked door to claim the Demiguise.
North Hogsmeade Demiguise Statue Location
Hogsmeade has several of Moon’s items in various buildings, one of which is next to North Hogsmeade Floo Flame. Once there, you can look to the left and find this house with the purple waypoint in front of Brood and Peck:
You’ll need to do another Alohomora spell here, and you should see the statue on top of the fireplace.
North Hogsmeade Demiguise Statue Location 2
The following North Hogsmeade item is at one of the houses on the side of the cliffs (at the purple waypoint), on a table near a painting:
Hogsmeade Gladrags Wizardwear Demiguise Statue Location
Players must go inside Hogsmeade’s Gladrags Wizardwear to pick up Moon’s object in Hogwarts Legacy:
Hogsmeade The Three Broomsticks Demiguise Statue Location
On the top floor of the Three Broomsticks, you can unlock a door with Alohomora and pick up a Demiguise at the establishment’s Private Room.
Hogsmeade House Demiguise Statue Location
The next object can be found in a building to the right of The Three Broomsticks, which will be on the top floor.
Hogsmeade J. Pippin’s Potions Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)
A house near J. Pippin’s Potions (the waypoint on the map) features a Demiguise on the top floor.
Hogsmeade Hog’s Head Demiguise Statue Location
In the back room of Hog’s Head, you can collect a Demiguise Moon on a stack of crates.
South Hogsmeade House Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)
One of the houses near Ollivanders has a statue, in which you will need to use Alohomora 2 to get inside (it will have a wagon full of meat in front of it):
Next, you can go upstairs to grab the Demiguise Moon next to a bed.
Hogsmeade Tomes and Scrolls Demiguise Statue Location
The last Hogsmeade Demiguise statue is in Hogwarts Legacy’s Tomes and Scrolls shop. Players can go behind Thomas Brown’s desk and take a left to reveal its location.
South Hogwarts Region Aranshire Demiguise Statue Location
Players can teleport to the Aranshire Floo Flame and take a left to enter a house with a Demiguise Moon on the highest floor.
South Hogwarts Region Lower Hogsfield Demiguise Statue Location
When players travel to Lower Hogsfield, they can go into one of the houses near the Floo Flame.
The Demiguise Moon will be right behind the door on the ground:
Hogwarts Valley Brocburrow Demiguise Statue Location
When you use the fast-travel on the Brucburrow Floo Flame, you can spot a house with one of Moon’s items.
After you go inside, you can look on the ground to pick it up:
Hogwarts Valley Keenbridge Demiguise Statue Location
At the Keenbridge Floo Flame, players can grab a Demiguise on the first floor of a house with pumpkins.
Feldcroft Region Irondale Demiguise Statue Location
The following Demiguise statue of Hogwarts Legacy can be found at the house in front of the Irondale Floo Flame.
The object will be hidden on the ground in the house’s kitchen.
Feldcroft Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)
From the Feldcroft Floo Flame, you can search for a house in front of the fast-travel statue and acquire the figure from the window.
Marunweem Lake Demiguise Statue Location
The Marunweem Lake Demiguise Moon will be inside the kitchen of a house at the Marunweed house waypoint (be sure to select it on the map to guide you.)
Manor Cape Bainburgh Demiguise Statue Location (Alohomora 2)
Players can teleport to the Bainburgh Floo Flame and take a left to go into a house that requires Alohomora 2.
At this point, you can obtain the object, which is near a chair:
Cragcroftshire Demiguise Statue Location
Once you go to the Cragcroft waypoint, you can go to the Hamlet Shop (the only store there) and head inside the house next to it to claim the last Demiguise statue.
Now you can pat yourself on the back for getting all the Demiguise Moons and find out who is behind this scheme of terrorizing Mr. Moon.
That does it for our guide on all the Demiguise statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on where to find Mandrake.
